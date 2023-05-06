Katy Perry Is Pretty In Pastel Outfit With Matching Hat At King Charles’ Coronation

Katy Perry was in attendance to watch King Charles formally be crowned king at his coronation on May 6. The pop star looked elegant while attending the ceremony at Westminster Abbey. She wore a lilac outfit, consisting of a skirt and cropped jacket, along with matching gloves. She also fit right in with all the Brits thanks to her matching hat, which she wore atop hair that was pulled back into a half ponytail. Her look was complete with pearl necklaces and a purple flower brooch. Videos showed her arriving at the ceremony and looking for her seat as she made her way through the throngs of people inside.

On May 7, Katy will be one of the performers at Charles’ coronation concert, which will cap off a weekend of activities in honor of the monarch. “I’m excited,” she said ahead of the big weekend. “There’ll be really education [with me] coming from America. And it’ll be interesting to see the traditions and I’m just grateful to be there and represent USA.” Although Charles has been fulfilling duties as the King since his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died in Sept. 2022, this coronation will be his official crowning alongside his wife, Queen Camilla.

Despite there being an American Idol live show on May 7, Katy and her fellow Idol judge, Lionel Richie, are making the coronation a priority this week. Alanis Morissette and Ed Sheeran will be filling in for them on American Idol. Katy first met Charles in 2019 and he subsequently appointed her as the ambassador for the British Asian Trust charity in 2020. Katy previously said that she is hopeful that her performance at the coronation will help “shine a further light” on the charity.

The Coronation Service of Their Majesties The King Charles III and The Queen Consort was attended by a congregation of more than 2,200 guests, including Members of the Royal Family, international representatives from over 200 countries, and approximately 100 Heads of State. The hand painted invitation, which was shared via the Royal’s Instagram, was sent to all guests. Notably absent among the guests were US President Joe Biden, though his wife, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, attended, and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, who stayed in America with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

In the official announcement for the King’s coronation made back in October 2022, Buckingham Palace promised that the coronation would “reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.” The Archbishop of Canterbury performed the official crowning of Charles with St Edward’s Crown and the crowning of Camila with Queen Mary’s Crown at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6.