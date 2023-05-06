CNN’s Anderson Cooper Roasted For Confusing Prince George & Prince Louis At King Charles’ Coronation: Watch

Viewers called out CNN’s Anderson Cooper for confusing Prince William’s sons Prince George and Prince Louis during King Charles III‘s coronation on Saturday, May 6. The anchor, 55, was also corrected by some of his fellow commentators on-air, which you can see in a video here (via DailyMail), after he made the mistake of saying that George, 9, hadn’t been seen yet during the network’s broadcast of the Royal Family’s arrival.

While a video of the Royal Family was shown, Anderson spoke about seeing Prince William, 40, arrive with his wife Kate Middleton, 41, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 4. During the broadcast, the anchor incorrectly stated that George hadn’t made an appearance. “We haven’t seen George, but he may be somewhere else,” Anderson said.

After Anderson’s gaffe, one of the fellow commentators, who is British, corrected him and explained that George had in fact been seen, as he was a Page of Honor, helping carry some of the royal outfits. “He’s holding the robes,” they said, while Anderson seemed surprised by the statement.

A few people on Twitter quickly called out Anderson for the mistake, roasting him for not recognizing George, but also for confusing him with his brother. A few others reacted to him being mocked for confusing the two brothers. “One demerit for Anderson Cooper not recognizing Prince George,” one viewer wrote.

While Anderson Cooper may have confused the Prince of Wales’ two sons, both were incredibly memorable during King Charles’ Coronation. Prince George, who will be crowned king after his father, served as a Page of Honor for the ceremony and was the youngest future monarch to serve during a Coronation ceremony in history. While Prince Louis didn’t have a part of his own in the ceremony, he looked super cute in a dark robe sitting next to his sister Princess Charlotte, as they both sat between William and Kate.

The Coronation Service of Their Majesties The King Charles III and The Queen Consort was attended by a congregation of more than 2,200 guests, including Members of the Royal Family, international representatives from over 200 countries, and approximately 100 Heads of State. The hand painted invitation, which was shared via the Royal’s Instagram, was sent to all guests. Notably absent among the guests were US President Joe Biden, though his wife, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, attended, and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, who stayed in America with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

In the official announcement for the King’s coronation made back in October 2022, Buckingham Palace promised that the coronation would “reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.” The Archbishop of Canterbury performed the official crowning of Charles with St Edward’s Crown and the crowning of Camila with Queen Mary’s Crown at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6.