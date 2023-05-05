Pregnant Rihanna Rocks Yankees Jacket With Mini Skirt For Dinner In NYC: Photos

Rihanna stepped out in New York City on May 4 for another night out while expecting her second child. Despite being several months pregnant, RiRi has not slowed down in recent weeks, and her style has been top notch each and every time she’s been photographed. For her latest outing, Rih was joined by her sister for dinner at Casa Cipriani. She rocked a New York Yankees bomber jacket, which was paired with a tiny mini skirt that matched. The look was complete with flared, knee-high white boots.

For her glam look, Rihanna rocked a slicked back ponytail, as well as a glowing face of makeup. She added a pop of color to the ensemble with a bright red lipstick, which matched the red Yankees logo on her jacket. Although the mini skirt added some sexiness to this look, it was actually a bit covered up compared to some of Rihanna’s other recent pregnancy looks, with her baby bump hidden by the baggy jacket.

Rihanna welcomed her first child in May 2022, so her little one is just about to celebrate his first birthday. Of course, she and A$AP Rocky are about to have even more on their plate when baby number two arrives! The couple has not disclosed their second child’s due date, but Rihanna announced her pregnancy in mid-February, and her baby bump was already showing at that point. The newborn is expected to arrive sometime in the coming weeks.

On May 1, Rihanna and A$AP had a very public date night when they attended the Met Gala. Rihanna had her bump on display in a tight white dress as she walked the red carpet with her partner, who she started dating in 2020. The couple was the last to arrive at the high-profile event, and they definitely made an entrance, as Rihanna always does. They’ve been spending time in New York City in the days since, and Rihanna is clearly feeling the city based on her latest New York-inspired look.