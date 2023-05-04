Meg Ryan, 61, Seen In Public For 1st Time In 6 Months As She Supports Michael J. Fox At Doc Screening: Photos

Meg Ryan was all smiles as she was spotted out in public on Thursday night for the first time in six months. The gorgeous star, 61, made the rare appearance to support her pal Michael J Fox for the screening of his new documentary, Still: A Michael J Fox Movie, at the Lincoln Center in New York. Rocking a sophisticated ensemble, Meg posed with Michael’s wife Tracy Pollan, Bill Murray, Katie Couric and many more celebrities.

While it may have been a minute since we last saw the movie star in public, she certainly kept up her fashion icon status with the incredible wardrobe. A red knit sweater with a tall collar was paired with black plaid pants and a chic black overcoat. A pair of chunky heeled shoes and a small handbag rounded out the Big Apple look, as the Sleepless in Seattle alum left her trademark blonde locks long and loose.

The film, which tells the story of Michael’s Hollywood career, his family and his struggle with Parkinson’s disease, certainly brought out a cavalcade of celebrities. After snapping a pic with Bill and Katie, Meg jumped in a photo opportunity that had Michael surrounded by the likes of Elvis Costello, Mark Seliger, Joan Jett, Jane Pauley, and Denis Leary.

While she looked quite glamorous for the casual evening, Meg hasn’t been spotted on a red carpet, where she really ramps up the allure, since the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala in 2021. The Golden Globe-nominee walked the carpet in a custom Ulyana Sergeenko floral gown while attending the star-studded affair. She looked absolutely lovely in the chic number created by the coveted Russian designer.

Other than those few outings, Meg appears to keep a low profile, except for a few shopping spree trips with her daughter Daisy, 18, sprinkled in here and there. Meg adopted Daisy from China when she was just 14-months-old. She brought Daisy home as a single parent, after separating from husband Dennis Quaid in 2000. Meg and Dennis also share son Jack Quaid.

Meg was also deep in an on and off relationship with singer John Mellencamp since 2011, though they called off their engagement in Oct. 2019. Since then, Meg pops up now and again to the delight of her fans. Keep it comin’, Meg!