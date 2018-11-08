Meg Ryan Confirms Engagement To John Mellencamp After 7 Years Of Dating On & Off

Meg Ryan & her on-again, off-again boyfriend of 7 years, John Mellencamp, are engaged! Check out Meg’s sweet announcement here!

They’re officially engaged! Meg Ryan took to Instagram today to drop news that she and her musician boyfriend John Mellencamp are getting married, after John popped the question to her. Posting an illustration of herself and her on-again, off-again boyfriend of 7 years holding hands, Meg simply captioned the photo, writing, “ENGAGED!” And if that’s not the most subtle engagement announcement ever, we don’t know what is! Check out the heartwarming post below!

Meg and John began publicly dating in 2011 after the rock star split with his wife of 18 years, Elaine Irwin. At the time, John asked Elaine that after their divorce was finalized she remove his surname from her name. During their up and down relationship, Meg and John split numerous times. However, despite breaking up back in 2014 and again 2015, they reunited in 2017 — and for good it seems!

And while there was speculation the two had gotten married in earlier this year, as the pair was seen around Daufuskie Island, South Carolina reportedly planning an event, Meg’s rep shot down this rumor. This will be Meg’s second marriage, she was previously married to Dennis Quaid whom she shares a son with, and John’s fourth tying of the knot. Congratulations, Meg and John! We wish you all the best.

We'll keep you posted on all the latest news surrounding Meg and John's engagement!