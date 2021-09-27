Meg Ryan Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance At Academy Museum Gala In LA — Photo

Meg Ryan looked stunning as ever as she made her grand entrance at a star-studded event in Los Angeles on Sept. 25.

Meg Ryan made a rare public appearance while hitting the “green” carpet at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala. The 59-year-old When Harry Met Sally actress looked youthful as ever while posing for photographers at the Los Angeles event on Saturday, Sept. 25.

The Golden Globe-nominee — who turns 60 on November 19 — walked the carpet in a custom Ulyana Sergeenko floral gown while attending the star-studded affair. Meg looked lovely in the chic number created by the coveted Russian designer. Her signature blonde hair was styled in loose waves as she rocked the black maxi dress with thigh high slit, padded shoulders and draping in the back.

The You’ve Got Mail starlet was joined by other star-studded Hollywood veterans to celebrate the opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Picture, which will open to the public on September 30. Nicole Kidman, Spike Lee, Regina King, and Lady Gaga were just a few of the attendees. Co-chaired by Jason Blum, Ava DuVernay, and Ryan Murphy, the gala honored Sophia Loren and Meg’s frequent collaborator Tom Hanks on Saturday evening.

During a preview ahead of the gala last week, Tom stressed the importance of the museum for the arts. “It matters for Los Angeles to have this film museum,” the actor told the press on September 20. “We all know that films are made everywhere in the world, and they are wonderful films. And there are other cities with film museums, but with all due respect in a place like Los Angeles, created by the Motion Picture Academy, this museum has really got to be the Parthenon of such places.”

The actor continued, “We’ve been talking about this at the Academy for the better part of, I think, 20 years. And the end result exceeds our dreams by about tenfold. It’s an extraordinary building. It’s an amazing space, it’s an inclusive space.”

A rare public sighting of rom-com icon Meg in September could only indicate one thing: a real, official beginning to fall — a season defined by cozy romantic comedies. You’ve Got Mail, anyone?