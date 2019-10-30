Meg Ryan, 57, & John Mellencamp, 68, Split: Couple Calls Off Engagement After Less Than 1 Year

No more little pink houses for John Mellencamp and Meg Ryan. After eight years together, she reportedly ‘had enough’ and called off their engagement!

Life goes on, long after the thrill of living is gone. So sang John Mellencamp, 68, and the thrill reportedly is gone between him and Meg Ryan, 57. The two have reportedly ended their relationship after eight years together, according to Us Weekly. The publication reports that she “had enough and ended [their engagement.] She has no regrets.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Meg and John’s camp for confirmation about this reported break. We’ll update this post with new information when it’s available.

While the couple has been romantically entwined for nearly a decade, they’ve only been engaged since November 2018. “ENGAGED!” she captioned an Instagram illustration. She and John didn’t say much after that, and everyone assumed things were going swimmingly – until Meg was spotted out in Los Angeles without her engagement ring, per Us Weekly.

This is not the first time that Meg and John reportedly split up. The two began dating in 2011 but called it quits in 2014. They reconciled later that year but broke up again in 2015. Two years later, they gave love yet another shot, and in 2018, it appeared like they were headed down the aisle. Apparently, that’s no longer the case.

Before this romance, Meg was previously married to Dennis Quaid from 1991 to 2001. They welcomed a son, Jack Quaid, in 1992. Meg is also the mother of Daisy, who she adopted from China in 2006. As for John, he’s been married three times before: to Priscilla Esterline from 1970 to 1981; to Victoria Granucci from 1981 to 1989; and to Elaine Irwin from 1992 to 2011. He has five children, most notably Teddi Mellencamp, star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.