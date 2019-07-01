See Pic
Hollywood Life

Meg Ryan & Daughter Daisy True, 15, Sit Front Row At Paris Fashion Week

Meg Ryan daughter
@fotokibit / SplashNews.com
Meg Ryan 'When Harry Met Sally' Reunion TCM Opening Night, Arrivals, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Apr 2019
Meg Ryan and Daisy True Ryan Schiaparelli show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2019, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France - 01 Jul 2019
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Meg Ryan and her daughter Daisy True hold hands as they step out in NY looking for a cab. Ryan adopted Daisy from China in January 2006 when she was just 14 months old. She also has an adult son Jack Quaid, 27, with her ex-husband Dennis Quaid, who were married from 1991 to 2000. Pictured: Meg Ryan, Daisy True Ryan BACKGRID USA 10 JUNE 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Meg Ryan Friars Club honors Billy Crystal with Entertainment Icon Award, Arrivals, New York, USA - 12 Nov 2018 This is the 8th time in the Club's 114 year history that the Award will be presented. The Icon Award honors individuals whose extraordinary accomplishments raise the standard of entertainment and positively redefines our culture. Billy is following in the footsteps of entertainment icons Douglas Fairbanks, Cary Grant, Frank Sinatra, Martin Scorsese, and Robert De Niro. Wearing J. Mendel View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Music Writer

Meg Ryan & her 15-year-old adopted daughter sat front row with the fashion elite at the Schiaparelli show in Paris, France & looked stylish as ever.

Meg Ryan, 57, took her daughter, Daisy True, on one very extravagant mother-daughter date in France this week. The Top Gun actress and her 15-year-old adopted daughter sat in the very front row during a Paris Fashion Week runway show, and the two looked to be having the best time. As the glitzy Schiaparelli show kicked off on June 1, the pair sat amongst the star studded elite including the likes of Céline Dion, 51, and Pixie Lott, 28. Meg’s look was a standout from the day though, and she absolutely stunned in a belted black dress and chic strappy sandals. The actress sported a flawless beauty look and arranged her golden locks to effortlessly frame her face. Meg is one stylish mum!

Meanwhile, her teenage daughter looked absolutely adorable in a loose-fitting white dress and sporty sneakers. Similar to her mom — she wore her hair in loose waves that fell at her shoulders and sported fringed bangs that framed her face. She sat close to her mom for the entirety of the show and the photos from their mother-daughter date were so sweet!

Meg and her daughter have stayed extremely close since she first adopted Daisy from China in 2006 when she was just 14-months-old. “Daisy doesn’t feel hard [to raise],” she told PEOPLE in 2007. “She’s a good hang, and she’s easy. She’s very smart and she’s very generous. I love that she’s funny. I love that. I just can’t imagine what it was like before she came. Life is good, it’s so good with her in it.” Meg added that adoption in China includes a lottery system, and was randomly assigned the girl that would become her daughter. “But that said, I am convinced, completely convinced that there was nothing random about it.”

Meg Ryan Daughter Paris Fashion Week

Meg and her daughter have been all over as of late! Just a few weeks earlier we saw the pair step out in New York City while holding hands as they gallivanted around the city together.