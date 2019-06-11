See Pic
Hollywood Life

Meg Ryan, 57, Goes Makeup Free & Holds Hands With Daughter Daisy, 15 — Pic

Meg Ryan & Daughter NYC
Backgrid
Meg Ryan 'When Harry Met Sally' Reunion TCM Opening Night, Arrivals, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Apr 2019
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Meg Ryan and her daughter Daisy True hold hands as they step out in NY looking for a cab. Ryan adopted Daisy from China in January 2006 when she was just 14 months old. She also has an adult son Jack Quaid, 27, with her ex-husband Dennis Quaid, who were married from 1991 to 2000. Pictured: Meg Ryan, Daisy True Ryan BACKGRID USA 10 JUNE 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Meg Ryan Friars Club honors Billy Crystal with Entertainment Icon Award, Arrivals, New York, USA - 12 Nov 2018 This is the 8th time in the Club's 114 year history that the Award will be presented. The Icon Award honors individuals whose extraordinary accomplishments raise the standard of entertainment and positively redefines our culture. Billy is following in the footsteps of entertainment icons Douglas Fairbanks, Cary Grant, Frank Sinatra, Martin Scorsese, and Robert De Niro. Wearing J. Mendel
US actress Meg Ryan poses prior to a conversation at the 71st Locarno International Film Festival, in Locarno, Switzerland, 04 August 2018. The Festival del film Locarno 2018 runs from 01 to 11 August. 71st Locarno Film Festival, Switzerland - 04 Aug 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Senior News Writer & Sports Editor

Who needs makeup when you’re Meg Ryan? The ‘Sleepless In Seattle’ star rocked a natural look while hanging out with her teenage daughter in New York City.

Meg Ryan, 57, and her 15-year-old daughter, Daisy True, were seen holding hands in New York City on June 10. Meg, who became engaged to John Mellencamp, 67, in November 2018, left the makeup at home as she rocked a pair of shades, a black coat, and a fabulous natural glow. With her trademark locks loose and down around her shoulders, the When Harry Met Sally star appeared cozy as she and Daisy went for a stroll in the Big Apple. No word if they were going to Katz’s Deli for lunch, but wherever they were going, it looked like they were having a good time.

These two became a family in 2006 when Meg adopted then 14-month-old Daisy from China. “Daisy doesn’t feel hard [to raise],” she told PEOPLE in 2007. “She’s a good hang, and she’s easy. She’s very smart and she’s very generous. I love that she’s funny. I love that. I just can’t imagine what it was like before she came. Life is good, it’s so good with her in it.” Meg added that adoption in China includes a lottery system, and was randomly assigned the girl that would become her daughter. “But that said, I am convinced, completely convinced that there was nothing random about it.”

“She is the daughter I should have…We are so compatible. And also having the experience of having had Jack [Quaid, 27, her son with Dennis Quaid] and now to have Daisy in a different way — there’s no difference in the love you feel,” she told PEOPLE. Expect both Daisy and Jack to support their mother when she ties the knot with John Mellencamp. Meg announced the engagement on Instagram by posting a drawing of a woman holding hands with a man with a guitar. “ENGAGED!” she captioned the image. The couple reconnected in 2017 after breaking up in 2014. So far, there’s no word on when they’ll get married, and considering the sudden nature of the engagement announcement, their marriage could happen any day now.

Backgrid

Hopefully, the marriage doesn’t take place on July 12, 2019, the 30th anniversary of When Harry Met Sally. To celebrate, Katz’s Deli will host a contest involving the movie’s most iconic scene – when Sally Albright (Meg) fakes an orgasm, much to the chagrin of Harry Burns (Billy Crystal). “Contestants of any gender can try and fake it better than the comedic actress,” reports Forbes, “and a panel of to-be-announced notable New Yorkers and special guests will judge who fakes it best.”