Actress Meg Ryan has raised her adopted daughter Daisy out of the spotlight. But the two were spotted on a shopping trip and the teenager is already nearly as tall as her famous mother.

While fans know Meg Ryan‘s hunky actor son Jack Quaid, 28, from such films as The Hunger Games, her now 16-year-old daughter Daisy has been raised with quite a degree of privacy. The two were spotted out in Santa Monica, CA on a shopping date on Sept. 13, and Daisy is looking so grown up. She’s nearly as tall as her still youthful looking 58-year-old movie star mom, and while masked up and with sunglasses on, they could have passed for sisters.

Both Meg and Daisy kept their looks super casual. The Sleepless in Seattle star was recognizable thanks to her famous blonde waves and trim figure. She wore her usual round sunglasses and dressed down in a black t-shirt with dark blue denim jeans. She added some fashionable accessories, including a belt made out of round metal rings and a gold pendant at the end of a black string around her neck. Meg carried a black sweater in her arms in case a sea breeze blew in.

Daisy coordinated with her mom by wearing nearly identical dark denim jeans. She wore a classic red and white striped button up shirt, with the long sleeves rolled up to her elbows. Unlike Meg’s super stylish belt, Daisy wore a timeless brown strap, and kept her feet comfy with blue Sketchers sneakers. She wore her hair pulled back, with bangs across her forehead. Like her mom, Daisy wore a protective face covering and sunglasses.

Meg adopted Daisy from China when she was just 14-months-old. She brought Daisy home as a single parent, after separating from husband Dennis Quaid, 66, in 2000. The couple finalized their divorce a year later. Fans saw plenty of Daisy when she was little, with Meg holding her hand every time they went out. But the teen has a life of her own now with school and friends. Meg was also deep in an on and off relationship with singer John Mellencamp, 68, since 2011, though they called off their engagement in Oct. 2019.

However, the mother and daughter do have some really awesome outings. Daisy was seen sitting next to Meg in the front row of the Schiaparelli show during the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week in July 2019, looking so beautiful in a white dress, while her gorgeous mom wore a black ensemble. Usually the pair call New York City home, but decamped to Los Angeles in March when COVID-19 raged throughout the Big Apple.