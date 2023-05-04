Khloe Kardashian Breaks Down Her Full Workout Routine With Resistance Bands, Ab Work & More

Look who’s always here in my workout,” says Khloé Kardashian, lying alongside her pet cat, Grey Kitty. The feline is there to cheer Khloé, 38, on as the Kardashians star goes through her routine with her trainer (and fitness guru for the KarJenners) Don of DONAMATRIX. “So, Don does like a magic potion on people,” Khloé says later in the video, “where he abuses you, and you call him back, and then you pay him. I don’t know what special power he does, but this guy is a lunatic. And I keep calling him back!”

With help from Don, resistance bands, and a Bosu ball, Khloé was left sweaty, sore – and feeling so refreshed. For those who wanted to know how Khloé keeps in shape, she broke down her workout in the comments section.

Warm Up Exercise 1 – Lateral Kicks w/ Resistance Bands on Bosu Ball. 3 sets/ 20 reps each leg. (The Bosu ball & Bands help to increase the activation of your glutes as well as your core.)

1st Quarter Exercise 2 – Bosu Ball Power Knee Exercise w/ Ankle Resistance Bands. 3 sets/ 20 reps on each leg.

2nd Quarter Exercise 3 – Bosu ball lower abdominal leg scissors. 3 sets/20 reps.

3rd Quarter Exercise 4 – Curtsy Lunge to jump step up. 3 sets/20 reps on each leg.

4th Quarter Exercise 5 – Running in place 3 sets on each side 20 times.

Overtime Exercise 6 – Bosu ball knee tucks with resistance bands. 3 sets of 20 reps.



Khloé also broke down how to execute each exercise. For the Bosu Ball Power Knee Exercise, she said, “Put one leg, one foot in the middle of the BOSU-ball. lift your knee up and back down, and then to make it even more powerful, you can add a vertical jump for more intensity.” For the lower ab leg scissors, she said that it’s best if you ” keep your stomach drawn in tightly, rib cage down, and remember to breathe as you raise your legs open and close.”

The Curtsy Lunge to step up sees you “start in a curtsy, one leg behind the other,” From there, she says to “push up through the front leg to stand up on top of the ball with the back leg. Return to start. This will get your heart rate up while working your lower body and core due to the bosu ball being unstable.”

“My heart rate was in my brain with this one,” she added about Exercise 5. The point of the exercise, according to Khloé, was “essentially like lifting weights for your heart.” Add in an overtime exercise of knee tucks, and this is how Khloé keeps in shape.

At the end of the video, Khloé gave something extra: her daughter, True Thompson. True, 5, appeared at the end of the video to cuddle her mom and give a special send-off to those also kicking off their day with some fitness.