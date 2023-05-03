Priyanka Chopra Admits Her Botched Plastic Surgery Caused A ‘Deep Depression’

Priyanka Chopra, 40, is a movie star known for her work on Quantico and most recently, Citadel, but in the past, she was a pageant winner. During her debut on SiriusXM’s Howard Stern Show on May 2, Nick Jonas‘ wife recalled her prior botched nose surgery that led to a difficult time in her life. “It was a dark phase,” she told host Howard Stern on his show. “This thing happens, and my face looks completely different, and I went into a deep, deep depression.”

The procedure took place after her doctor’s urged her to remove the polyp in her nasal cavity. After the surgeons made a “mistake” during the procedure, Priyanka shared that she was fired from “three different movies” due to the incident. The brunette beauty noted that she believed her career in entertainment “was over before it started.” Later, she underwent corrective surgery to attempt to fix the damage that the previous surgeons caused.

She credited her late father, Ashok Chopra, who was a doctor himself, for helping her “find the courage” to have surgery once more. “I was terrified of that, but he was like, ‘I will be in the room with you,’” Priyanka told Howard. “He held my hands through it and helped me build back my confidence.” Sadly, Ashok died in June 2013 after a battle with cancer.

Soon after her corrective surgery, Priyanka landed a new role in a film by Bollywood director, Anil Sharma. “I was supposed to play this lead, and I was shifted to a supporting character. That filmmaker was very kind,” she said of the comeback role. “He, while the tide was against me, said, ‘It will be a small part but give it your all.’ And I did.’” In addition to talking about her previous surgeries, Priyanka also made sure to gush over her husband of four years.

When she recalled her and Nick’s love story, the mother-of-one explained that she wasn’t looking to settle down when she met him. “I was afraid of getting my heart broken. I’d just been through the ringer,” Priyanka explained. Finally, they ended up having a non-conventional first date at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles to see Beauty and The Beast with a group of friends. “He asked me the next day to go to a Dodgers game — and I don’t know my baseball from my football … but I was very excited to go have alone time with him. And I felt butterflies,” she said. The 30-year-old’s wife also declared that after their baseball date it was “uphill from there.”

Aside from her latest candid radio interview, Priyanka and her better half recently had a lavish date night at the Met Gala on May 1. At the event in New York City, the power couple kept their looks classic in traditional black-tie attire. Priyanka opted for a strapless black gown with an ultra-high slit, while the “Sucker” hitmaker rocked a leather jacket and tie.