Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Match In Black & White Valentino Outfits At The Met Gala

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra both made a surprise appearance at the Met Gala on Monday, May 1. The singer, 30, and The Matrix: Resurrections star, 40, both looked fantastic as they arrived for the Costume Institute Benefit, which was themed “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty.” Both wore matching Valentino for the occasion, with coordinating black-and-white outfits.

Priyanka was absolutely fabulous in a flowing, offshoulder, black gown with white gloves adding a subtle accent to the dress. She completed the look with an eye-catching Bvlgari necklace. Nick similarly wore a glittering black tuxedo with a white undershirt. “I think the black-and-white is a classic Karl look. We’re trying to play with a few of the jewels as well. Obviously, you saw this. I have a few of my own,” Nick told Vogue.

Before arriving for the big night, Nick had shared a teaser of his suit on Instagram. He posted a photo of the Valentino coat hanger and the inscribed name tag with “Nick J” written on it on his Story. He tagged Maison Valentino and simply wrote, “Met Monday.” Priyanka also shared a short video of herself getting her hair and makeup done on her Instagram Story.

The married couple and parents of a daughter have a very special connection with the Met Gala. Early in the pair’s relationship, romance rumors about them began when they were first seen posing for photos together at the event in 2017. While at the time, they weren’t public with their relationship, they still posed for a photo together, and they looked fantastic in Ralph Lauren outfits. Priyanka sported a long beige trenchcoat, while Nick rocked a black tuxedo with a silver art-deco design.

In 2018, both the Happiness Begins singer and Baywatch actress each attended the event, but this time they didn’t pose for any photos together. Nick rocked a black tux for the event, with a cross on the white shirt underneath it pertaining to the year’s theme. Priyanka looked gorgeous in a deep red flowing dress and wore a gold head covering. Shortly after attending the event, the pair went public with their romance and got married in December of that year.

As newlyweds in 2019, the pair were co-chairs at the event, and they arrived in style. When they attended as husband and wife, Nick sported a white suit for the evening, and Priyanka stunned in a metallic silver dress with a colorful feathered skirt. The actress celebrated when they were announced for the event in an Instagram post. “From walking the prestigious carpet for the first time, to meeting my husband and many friends for life,” she wrote. “Nick and I are honored to be on the Benefit Committee for this year’s Met Gala.”

Nick also shared that he was excited for the 2019 event in an interview with Yahoo News. “To be honest, I’m very excited, I love the Met Gala, it’s always a fun night, but Priyanka will set the tone, and I’m just going to be there to support her,” he said. “So I plan to keep it simple and let her shine.”

The 2023 appearance at the Met Gala came amid a very exciting year for both Nick and Priyanka. Nick is preparing to release The Album, the forthcoming Jonas Brothers record, alongside his siblings Joe and Kevin Jonas. Priyanka is also the star of the new Amazon series Citadel. Both have been very supportive of one another, with the actress attending some of Nick’s concerts, while the singer has been Priyanka’s red carpet date for the Citadel premiere, even gushing over her and her red dress using the JoBros’ tune “Burnin’ Up.”