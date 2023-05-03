Kevin Costner’s Wife Christine Seen Without Wedding Ring In 1st Photos Since Filing For Divorce

Not putting a ring on it! Just two days after Kevin Costner‘s estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, 49, filed for divorce from the Yellowstone star, she was spotted out in Santa Barbara, CA without her wedding ring (see photos here). While out running errands in SoCal, the blonde beauty rocked white denim trousers, a tan V-neck top, and a light denim jacket. She completed the look with a pair of brown-tinted aviator sunglasses, a pearl bracelet, and opted to ditch her diamond wedding ring.

The 49-year-old, who was married to Kevin for 18 years, filed for divorce on May 1, according to documents obtained by TMZ. Christine cited “irreconcilable differences,” as her reason to end their marriage, per the outlet. The next day, the 68-year-old’s rep confirmed the news of their split to HollywoodLife. “It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action,” his rep said in a statement. “We ask that his, Christine’s and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.”

Following the actor’s confirmation of the divorce, his “longtime friend” told Page Six on May 3, that Kevin was taken aback by the split. “There was no issue of cheating at all,” the insider claimed. “Kevin was very surprised by Christine’s actions, he obviously doesn’t want the divorce and he would take her back. It’s disappointing, he loves her and he loves his children.” Page Six claimed that Kevin was “stunned” about Christine’s filing for divorce, whereas TMZ alleged he was “blindsided.” Although HollywoodLife reached out to his rep’s on those two reports, we did not immediately hear back. In addition, his rep did confirm that the Page Six rumors of cheating are “absolutely not true.”

Kevin and his estranged wife share three children: sons Cayden, 15, and Hayes, 14, and daughter, Grace, 12. Page Six reported that at this time, the former model and purse designer is requesting joint custody of their children. In addition to his three kids with Christine, Kevin is also a proud father to four other children from two prior relationships. During his first marriage to Cindy Costner, 66, the pair welcomed three kids: Annie Costner, 39, Lily Costner, 36, and son, Joe Costner, 35. Finally, Kevin welcomed his son, Liam Costner, 27, in 1996 during his relationship with a woman named, Bridget Rooney.

The Bodyguard star and Christine got married in 2004 during a lavish ceremony held at his Aspen, Colorado ranch. Three years later they welcomed their first child. During a 2020 interview with PEOPLE, Kevin credited the COVID-19 pandemic and quarantine for strengthening their marriage. “Our partnership has really come into focus about what we do for each other and how we deal with our family,” he told the outlet at the time. “Our house is like a river: You’ve just got to get into the flow of it.” Aside from his romantic relationships, it was reported on May 3, that Kevin would not be returning for Yellowstone’s fifth season, sources close to the production team told Entertainment Tonight.