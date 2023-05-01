Vanessa Hudgens Rocks Flowy Black & White Dress With Thigh-High Slit At 2023 Met Gala: Photos

Vanessa Hudgens turned heads when she walked the carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1, wearing a flowy black and white dress with sexy cutouts and a thigh-high slit. Vanessa accessorized her gorgeous look with flashy diamonds, including her engagement ring from fiancé Cole Tucker. The theme of this year’s event was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty,” and it was an amazing way to honor late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, who died at the age of 85 in 2019.

Vanessa, 34, was last at the famous fashion event in 2022, when she wore a see-through black gown by Moschino for the “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” theme, also known as “Guilded Glamor”. The look featured see-through material and intricate lace detailing. Her grand puffy sleeves also added some drama to her look, which she completed with jewels by Messika. It was an amazing look and to be honest, it was one we weren’t sure she’d be able to top, but she proved us wrong with this year’s dress.

Vanessa’s arrival at The Metropolitan Museum of Art fundraiser this year comes just a few weeks after her new movie, Dead Hot, was released on Tubi. In the documentary, Vanessa and musician GG Magree embark on a journey to Salem, where they learn about witchcraft, ghost hunting and connecting with the spirit world. Sounds pretty cool, right?

She also went on a luxurious vacation in the Philippines, where she was spotted wearing bikinis and having fun in the water. To us, it seems like Vanessa, who also announced her engagement this past February, is living her best life. We’re happy to see her thriving in her career, on the red carpet, and in her personal life!