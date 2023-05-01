Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon’s Twins Celebrate 12th B-Day At 6 Flags After Dad Shuts Down The Park For Them

Nick Cannon gave his twins Morrocan and Monroe an amazing birthday celebration on Sunday, April 30. To commemorate the twins turning 12, the actor, 42, shut down 6 Flags amusement park so that his kids and their friends could have an amazing birthday party. It looked like the kids, who Nick shares with his ex Mariah Carey, had a fantastic celebration in his Instagram post.

In the video set to 50 Cent’s “In Da Club,” Nick showed the kids arriving to the theme park with custom hoodies for the birthday festivities. He showed cute videos of his kids having a blast on some of the roller coasters and enjoying the park’s amenities. He also showed off how some of the games were incredibly difficult to win in a humorous moment.”Roc and Roe’s 12th. Shutting down Magic Mountain [at] 6 Flags. Doing what big 12-year-olds do. The big 12 babies!” he said. “Roc and Roe requested to fly their friends from all over and have the entire park to themselves. ”

After enjoying rollercoasters, games, and more, Nick revealed that they kept the party going with “cake, ice cream, [and] good dancing.” It looked like the family had a blast at the theme park, and the comedian wished his kids a happy birthday. “We rocked all night long until about midnight. Daddy loves y’all. Happy birthday to my first-borns,” he said.

Mariah also penned a sweet birthday message for Roc and Roe on her Instagram. The R&B icon shared a variety of photos of the kids over the years and wrote about how much she loves them in the caption. “Happy birthday to my favorite people on the planet!!! I thank God for you every day!” she wrote. “‘Our love is Supernatural!!!’ Ooh darlings ‘cause you’ll ALWAYS be my babies.”

While Roc and Roe are Mariah’s only kids, they’re also older siblings to Nick Cannon’s 10 younger children with other women. The Masked Singer host also opened up about how Monroe and Morrocan love being older siblings to his many kids during an April interview on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast. “They have fun, and they’re the oldest,” he said. “I’m just trying to pay close attention to it.”