Lizzo Looks Sensational In Long Black Dress With White Pearls At The 2023 Met Gala

She’s got style, she’s got grace — she is Lizzo, in your face! The 35-year-old Grammy Award winner showed up to the 2023 Met Gala in New York City on May 1 wearing a long black dress with a sexy slit. She had white pearls embellished in her outfit and rocked a pair of black boots. Lizzo styled her hair in a stunning updo for the night out.

Lizzo accessorized her outfit with an abundance of bracelets on her arm and a chic pair of silver earrings. The “About Damn Time” singer showed off her smoking-hot curvy body as she posed on the red carpet. Lizzo is such a queen!

Last year, in 2022, the gorgeous Grammy winner wore over a black corseted dress with a skirt held together by garters, and accessorized the look as only Lizzo could: with a flute! Yes, she even played a few bars as she walked the 2022 red carpet, much to the delight of others like Jacob Elodori. And this was all after lighting things up at Coachella 2022! RESPECT!

But perhaps nothing will top when she made her debut in 2019 as a guest of Marc Jacobs, looking just as pink as the carpet she was walking on. The designer created a one-of-a-kind look for the singer for that year’s “Camp” theme, an empire-waist gown with a thigh-high slit and a grand feathered cape in different shades of pink, for that much-needed drama.