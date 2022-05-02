Lizzo Looks Regal In Gilded Black & Gold Robe With Long Train At The Met Gala

Can someone find Lizzo‘s throne?! The songstress strutted up to the Met Gala in style rocking a regal look that absolutely fit the theme of the event! In an outfit designed by Thom Browne, Lizzo stunned in a luxe black gown, which was topped with an intricately designed gilded gold and black robe that featured a massive train. The “Good As Hell” singer wore her hair in full, teased curls and rocked embellished long black and gold nails to match the ensemble.

The singer has had a whirlwind few weeks, as she celebrated her 34th birthday on April 27th and performed at Coachella with Harry Styles for his headlining set! Lizzo joined the style star on stage for a duet of Gloria Gaynor‘s classic “I Will Survive” as well as One Direction‘s “What Makes You Beautiful.” She then celebrated Taurus season in style by popping out of a flowery, tiered cake, channeling Marilyn Monroe in a pink bouffant wig, matching opera gloves and silver accessories — and announcing new music!

“ITS MY BDAY!!!! And this year I wanna give YOU a gift,” she wrote alongside the post. “Pre-save my album ‘Special’ and you’ve got a 2 day head-start on getting tickets for my tour! I love you ALL…Shake that a– and take a shot for me baby!” Gotta love her! She appeared to take some time to soak up some rays before hitting the Met Gala stairs, as well, sharing some snaps from vacation with her mystery boyfriend. The curvaceous beauty shared some more snaps of herself in a neon orange bikini and seemed to be enjoying the time off ahead of her major tour kicking off in September.