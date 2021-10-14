Lizzo Stuns In Velvet Mini Dress For Night Out With Mystery Man — Photo

See Pic

Lizzo 'The Voice of Italy' TV Show, Milan, Italy - 04 Jun 2019
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Singer Lizzo looks smitten on a night out with a handsome mystery man at Crustacean in Beverly Hills. The Good as Hell singer was all smiles as she exited the restaurant on Wednesday night with her tall companion walking ahead of her to make sure he led the way and was able to open the car door for her as they left together. The Juice singer has kept her dating life very quiet and though she's been rumored to have been dating after she was pictured on a yacht in Malibu with an unidentified guy and even linked to Chris Evans after messaging him, she has not revealed who or if she was dating anyone. In a 2020 interview with Vogue she said that her song ‘Truth Hurts’ is based on a real person saying “damn near a profile on a human being minus his name.” Pictured: Lizzo BACKGRID USA 14 OCTOBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Harry Styles and Lizzo 40th Brit Awards, Show, The O2 Arena, London, UK - 18 Feb 2020
Lizzo performs at the Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater, in Miami Beach, Fla 2020 Super Bowl - "2020 Super Bowl - SiriusXM & Pandora Opening Drive Super Concert Series - Lizzo, Miami, USA - 30 Jan 2020 View Gallery View Gallery 22 Photos.
Lizzo was photographed out in Beverly Hills with a male companion whom she’s been seen with a couple times already this year.

Lizzo, 33, got all dolled up for a night out with a mystery man on Wednesday evening (October 13). The “Juice” singer and the handsome fellow, whom she’s been spotted out and about with before, were captured by paparazzi looking smitten together while departing Crustacean, an Asian fusion eatery in Beverly Hills, California. Lizzo rocked her look (but when doesn’t she?) in a black velvet mini dress that reached just past her thighs. Meanwhile, her date for the night looked absolutely dapper in a dark gray blazer, a buttoned-up black shirt, black jeans and matching shoes.

Lizzo with a mystery man in Beverly Hills, Calif. on October 13, 2021 (Photo: BACKGRID)

Lizzo is big on body-positivity, and she proved that again on Wednesday by proudly showing off her curved figure in her attire. The Grammy-winner added to her look with diamond hoop earrings and black heels. Lizzo also had a towering hairdo going for the night out, and she carried around a small purse wrapped around her arm.

As fans may recall, this isn’t the first time Lizzo has been spotted with this exact yet-identified male companion. Most recently, the two hit up Craig’s in West Hollywood in August. Months prior, Lizzo was pictured sweetly wrapped around the back of her male friend while standing on a balcony in Malibu. At one point, the mystery person leaned in to kiss the singer. Those PDA photos spread like wildfire, and fans immediately assumed that the singer had gotten herself a boyfriend. But after the Malibu outing, Lizzo took to Instagram to clarify her relationship status: “SINGLE.”

Lizzo leaves little to the imagination in a 'barely there' outfit while leaving Cardi B's Birthday party in Los Angeles, CA. 12 Oct 2021 Pictured: Lizzo. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA795696_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Lizzo 40th Brit Awards, Press Room, The O2 Arena, London, UK - 18 Feb 2020 Wearing Dundas, Custom
Lizzo 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020

So while Lizzo declared herself “single” before, these new Beverly Hills pics signal that the star might be inching closer to going public with this possible new beau. Only time will tell!