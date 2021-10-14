Lizzo Stuns In Velvet Mini Dress For Night Out With Mystery Man — Photo

Lizzo was photographed out in Beverly Hills with a male companion whom she’s been seen with a couple times already this year.

Lizzo, 33, got all dolled up for a night out with a mystery man on Wednesday evening (October 13). The “Juice” singer and the handsome fellow, whom she’s been spotted out and about with before, were captured by paparazzi looking smitten together while departing Crustacean, an Asian fusion eatery in Beverly Hills, California. Lizzo rocked her look (but when doesn’t she?) in a black velvet mini dress that reached just past her thighs. Meanwhile, her date for the night looked absolutely dapper in a dark gray blazer, a buttoned-up black shirt, black jeans and matching shoes.

Lizzo is big on body-positivity, and she proved that again on Wednesday by proudly showing off her curved figure in her attire. The Grammy-winner added to her look with diamond hoop earrings and black heels. Lizzo also had a towering hairdo going for the night out, and she carried around a small purse wrapped around her arm.

As fans may recall, this isn’t the first time Lizzo has been spotted with this exact yet-identified male companion. Most recently, the two hit up Craig’s in West Hollywood in August. Months prior, Lizzo was pictured sweetly wrapped around the back of her male friend while standing on a balcony in Malibu. At one point, the mystery person leaned in to kiss the singer. Those PDA photos spread like wildfire, and fans immediately assumed that the singer had gotten herself a boyfriend. But after the Malibu outing, Lizzo took to Instagram to clarify her relationship status: “SINGLE.”

So while Lizzo declared herself “single” before, these new Beverly Hills pics signal that the star might be inching closer to going public with this possible new beau. Only time will tell!