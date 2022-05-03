Lizzo Gets Cozies Up With Jacob Elordi At Met Gala (Sorry, Chris Evans): Watch

Clearly, Lizzo thinks that men are still great even when they gotta be great. In a cute video posted to the singer’s official TikTok account, Lizzo was seen sharing an intimate, but playfully platonic moment with The Kissing Booth star, Jacob Elordi. In the video captured at the 2022 Met Gala, Lizzo rocked a deep purple lip color and a chunky gold necklace, while Jacob looked sleek in a classic black tuxedo. The Euphoria star was grinning ear to ear (a step away from his angsty character Nate Jacobs), while Lizzo excitedly puckered her lips at the camera. Although seemingly innocent, the two swayed closely together to a not so innocent trap song called “Circle (Throw That A** In A Circle)” by Lil Ronny MothaF.

Now, Jacob is just the latest handsome Hollywood stud to be in Lizzo’s orbit – and she seems just fine with that! In fact, Lizzo’s well aware that she’s rumored to be “dating every little white boy in Hollywood,” as she joked about it when she hosted SNL back in April 2022. In her hilarious opening monologue, she addressed the self-started rumor that she was pregnant with Chris Evans’ baby, and debunked gossip that she was romantically linked with former One Direction member Harry Styles. Then again, that was before Lizzo joined Harry on stage during his headlining gig at Coachella 2022, where the pair put on an explosive duet performance of Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive” in a surprise appearance.

As for Lizzo’s real love life, the “Truth Hurts” singer was spotted holding hands with an anonymous gentleman on April 26, the day before her 34th birthday. The man has been rumored to be her boyfriend since March 2021, when the two were spotted getting hot and heavy in Malibu. As of right now, she wants to keep the supposed relationship on the down low for privacy reasons, as she refused to disclose the man’s name to the public.

At the moment, it appears that Lizzo’s love life is likely more lively than Jacob’s. After splitting with his longtime girlfriend Kaia Gerber in November, he was spotted with model Bianca Finch this March. However, he showed up solo at the 2022 Met Gala, despite attending last year’s after party with Kaia in September 2021. This year, Kaia showed up to the Met Gala with her new boyfriend, 30-year-old actor Austin Butler, where they appeared to be attached at the hip. Jacob didn’t seem to let that get him down, though, as the carefree video with Lizzo seems to prove just that.