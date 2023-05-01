Christina Ricci Rocks Elegant Silver Dress & Matching Jewelry At 2023 Met Gala: Photos

Christina Ricci just made her first Met Gala appearance in 10 years. She walked up the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1 in an elegant silver dress with matching jewelry. She also accessorized her look with silver shoes, and small tote bag and styled her hair in a classic updo. She looked amazing!

The 43-year-old actress last attended the fashionable soiree in 2013 when its theme was “PUNK: Chaos to Couture”. She donned a stunning high-low Vivienne Westwood gown that used a multi-colored plaid print. The edgy gown featured a strapless sweetheart neckline and a bubble hemline. She added some punk flare to the fabulous ‘fit with fishnet stockings, stacked silver bracelets, and a black clutch.

A lot has changed for the Monstrous actress since her last Met Gala. On the professional side of things, she has added a number of projects to her resume, such as Yellowjackets, Wednesday, and Z: The Beginning of Everything. She has also starred in the films Mothers and Daughters (2015), Distorted (2018), Escaping the Madhouse: The Nellie Bly Story (2019), and more.

In her personal life, she has been married twice since 2013 and had two kids. Christina tied the knot with James Heerdegen in Oct. 2013, which lasted until 2021. They had one child together and finalized their divorce agreement, which included a custody plan, in 2022. Sadly, Christina claimed she was physically and emotionally abused by James during their marriage. “I can’t speak for everyone, but it took me a long time to admit to myself what was going on, what it should be called. Denial is very strong,” she told The Sunday Times in Nov. 2021, per PEOPLE. “Of course, you don’t want to accept that the worst possible thing is happening and that you put yourself in that situation. So it took me a really long time to realize that.”

Christina went on to marry hairstylist Mark Hampton in Oct. 2021 after announcing they were expecting a child together. Christina gave birth to her and Mark’s daughter, Cleopatra Ricci Hampton, in Dec. 2o21.

Christina previously revealed that having kids helped heal her childhood trauma caused by being a child star. “My son’s birth really broke my nihilism and it was a pretty surprising change,” she recalled to The Sunday Times’ Style magazine (via Yahoo! Life). “I thought I would really love him and feel a lot of emotions towards him. I didn’t realize that it is all or nothing.”