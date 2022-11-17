Christina Ricci & Look-Alike Jenna Ortega Attend ‘Wednesday’ Premiere After Both Portrayed The Addams Family Character

Christina Ricci attended the LA premiere of the new series Wednesday, where Jenna Ortega steps into the role as the iconic Addams Family character. Both actresses looked gorgeous in their black ensembles as they posed for photos on the carpet at the Nov. 16 event. Christina, 42, memorably played Wednesday in the 1990s films as a child. She stars in the Netflix show as a new character, while Jenna, 20, is featured in the titular role.

Christina wore a sleeveless, sheer black gown with a spiderweb pattern at the midsection to the premiere. Her dress had ruffles on the bottom. The Yellowjackets star parted her dark hair to the side. She also rocked dark lipstick to go along with the gothic theme of the night. Christina was joined by her husband, Mark Hampton, on the carpet.

Jenna got into character at the premiere by wearing a black veil. Her look also included a long black dress with a slit and a pair of black heels with straps on her ankles. Jenna explained why she wore a black veil to the press on the carpet. “It just felt appropriate,” she told ET. “I feel like if I was gonna wear black like everyone else, I probably should make a deal out of it. I put it on and I just knew that this is probably what I should do.”

Jenna’s take on Wednesday Addams premieres November 23 on Netflix. In the series, Wednesday is a student at Nevermore Academy, where she has to navigate being a gothic teenager with psychic powers. Christina plays Ms. Thornhill, who works at Nevermore Academy. Catherine Zeta-Jones plays Wednesday’s mom, Morticia Addams, and Luis Guzman plays Wednesday’s dad, Gomez Addams.

Christina revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife recently how she feels about Jenna’s performance as the character she once played. “It’s really exciting, and it’s really fun. From the moment I saw this sort of new interpretation of her look, I was like, oh my God, that’s so smart and so cool,” Christina told us. “And then to see her performance… it’s really great. It’s a really great, modern take on it. It feels more timely and appropriate,” she added. Christina also said she has “so much respect for Jenna” and that fans are “going to love” Jenna’s performance as Wednesday.