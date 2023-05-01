Cara Delevingne Wows In White Mini Dress & Strappy Black Heels At 2023 Met Gala: Photos

Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Cara Delevingne, 30, looked amazing at the 2023 Met Gala on Monday. The model wore a white mini dress that had a plunging neckline and matching cape over it and black thigh-high leg warmers that opened at the bottom to reveal strappy black heels. She also added black cutout gloves and a choker diamond necklace and long diamond necklace. Her shaggy short hair was a light gray color and her makeup included black eyeshadow and pale lips.

Cara’s Met Gala appearance this year comes after she shined at the event last year. She wore a maroon blazer and pants from Dior Haute Couture and revealed gold body paint when she removed the blazer at one point. She added matching platform heels and gold necklaces to the look as her long hair was down. She also wore makeup that included glittery eyeshadow and held a cane while posing for cameras. The outfit was one of the most talked about throughout the night and left a lasting impression.

Cara’s epic looks over the last two years come as no surprise since she’s attended various Met Galas in the past. The beauty attended the popular event way back in 2013 and wore a long-sleeved black dress covered by gold studs. She returned the following year in a black crop top and white pants. Other outfits that she showed off at the gala over the years include a silver sequined mini dress, a black Stella McCartney jumpsuit, a sparkling silver Chanel pantsuit, a black Dior Haute Couture ensemble, a multi-colored striped custom Dior look, and more.

Cara’s not stranger to bold outfits, even when she’s not at the Met Gala. She wore an incredible red dress with a large bow on one shoulder at the 2023 Academy Awards. She also wore a white crop top and baggy pants during New York Fashion Week in 2019.

When Cara’s not getting attention for her outfits at major events, she’s doing so for her photos on social media. In Dec. 2021, she posed for a video that flaunted her rose tattoo. It was posted on Big Bang Tattoo’s Instagram page and received a lot of compliments from followers in the comments section.