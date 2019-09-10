Ashley Benson Wears A Blazer & Short Skirt While Holding Hands With Cara Delevingne At NYFW

Ashley Benson showed off her toned legs in a velvet blazer with nothing but a short skirt underneath as she left a NYFW party holding hands with girlfriend, Cara Delevingne.

Ashley Benson, 29, looked gorgeous when she attended the DKNY 30th birthday party during New York Fashion Week on Monday, September 9. Ashley opted to wear an oversized teal velvet DKNY blazer, choosing to wear nothing underneath. The blazer was fastened in the middle of her stomach, while the neckline was a plunging V that showed off her bare chest and ample cleavage. Under the blazer, Ashley rocked super short mini skirt which could barely be seen under her blazer. She topped her look off with a pair of black DKNY Belka Pumps and layered necklaces.

Ashley showed off her outfit while holding hands with girlfriend, Cara Delevingne, 27, who was also in a sexy outfit. Cara opted to wear a sleeveless white bustier crop top which showed off her tiny waist and abs, while the underwire bra showed off major cleavage. She paired the tiny top with high-waisted baggy black trousers with skinny elastic ankles. Cara accessorized her look with a pair of black patent leather heeled booties, layered necklaces, and a super slicked-back high ponytail, which is one of the hottest hair trends at the moment.

Ashley has been loving blazers lately and aside from her DKNY look, her and Cara headed to the U.S. Open on Sept. 7, when Ashely opted to wear a gray wool blazer on top of a black mini dress, accessorizing with Dior J’adior Slingback with Strass Pumps, Alexander Wang x Bvlgari Serpenti Bag, and Prive Revaux Victoria Sunglasses. Meanwhile, Cara opted to wear a cute green floral Reformation Noha Dress with a tan Saint Laurent Suede Biker Jacket on top, and a Dior Diorcamp Canvas Messenger Bag.

Not only are Ashley and Cara the cutest couple, but they are also the most stylish, as they both show up in amazing outfits, no matter what event they’re attending.