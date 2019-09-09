Some of our favorite stars are in Canada for the Toronto International Film Festival & we rounded up all of the best dressed celebs on the red carpet!

Ever since the Toronto International Film Festival kicked off on September 5, some of our favorite celebrities have been heading to Canada for the event. While the festival ends on September 15, there have already been tons of stunning outfits on the red carpet and we rounded up all of our favorite looks. One of our favorite dresses came from Scarlett Johansson, 34, who has been rocking a slew of gorgeous outfits at the event but our fave was her strapless dress for the Marriage Story premiere on September 8. Scarlett has been promoting two movies at the festival, Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit, so her outfits have been on point. However, her strapless Oscar de la Renta Resort 2020 dress was stunning. The mini dress was covered in a pretty navy blue floral pattern while the frock was skintight, hugging her petite frame. The front of the dress featured a ruched waist and a short hem, while the side of the dress featured a long drape hanging off one leg. She accessorized her look with blue Andrea Wazen Dassy heels and Irene Neuwirth One of a Kind earrings which were giant blue flowers.

Another one of our fave looks came from Jennifer Lopez, 50, at the Hustlers premiere on September 7. JLo opted to wear a bright yellow ruffled gown by Yasmine Yeya of Maison Yeya, which featured an insanely plunging V-neckline that showed off major cleavage, while the skirt of the dress was made up of sheer chiffon material, with a plunging slit on the front, showing off her toned, lean legs. She accessorized the gold look with a crystal bedazzled Judith Leiber money clutch, gold metallic Femme sandals, and jewels by Amwaj and Yvan Tufenkjian.

Dakota Johnson, 29, looked drop-dead-gorgeous at the premiere of The Friend on September 6, when she wore a strapless black Dior Haute Couture Fall 2019 gown with a completely sheer corset bodice that cinched in her tiny waist, while the underwire cup bra showed off major cleavage. From the waist down, the dress featured a poofy ruffled maxi skirt with layers of tulle. She topped her look off with an effortless updo and dazzling Birks jewels, including her diamond choker necklace.

Some of our other favorite looks came from Kristen Stewart, 29, who opted to wear a gorgeous black and white tweed Chanel Fall 2019 Haute Couture suit to the Seberg premiere on Sept. 7. Kristen showed off her tiny waist and abs when she rocked a cropped long-sleeve sweater with white button-down sleeves and a collar, paired with high-waisted checkered wide-leg trousers.

