Brie Larson’s fashion choices just keep topping themselves when it comes to a ‘wow’ factor. She crushed it at TIFF in a strapless pink mini-dress with a gorgeous flowing long train.

If Brie Larson is killing it this hard sartorially on the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival, we can’t wait to see what’s to come when awards season rolls around. The 29-year-old Oscar winner walked the red carpet on Sept. 6 to support her film Just Mercy in a gorgeous mini-gown with different shades of pink roses on it. The strapless number hugged the Captain Marvel star’s body and the hemline in front grazed her upper thighs, showing off her incredible bare, toned legs.

But it was the long, flowing train that gave the dress total drama. It had a giant billowing bow-like feature that came out from the backside of the waist of the dress, hanging down off of both sides. Behind it was a long train that extended out from the gown. This outfit is just a total winner in every way. Since the dress was so dramatic, Brie kept everything else simple. She added a delicate Anita Ko Garbo diamond choker as her only jewelry item and had her hair pulled back in a bun. She wore pink heels and carried a simple pink clutch.

Brie co-stars alongside Michael B. Jordan who plays world-renowned civil rights defense attorney Bryan Stevenson and is adapted from his 2014 bestseller. Just Mercy is about his and his fight to exonerate innocent Alabama man Walter McMillian — played by Jamie Foxx — from death row after he was wrongly convicted of murder and sent to death row. Brie plays a local legal advocate Eva Ansley who assists Bryan in helping probe the case in their attempt to get Walter a new trial.

Brie wasn’t the only one turning heads on the red carpet at TIFF on Sept. 6. Dakota Johnson attended for her premiere of The Friend in a transparent black Dior corset dress with a plunging sweetheart neckline, and a stunning full, ruffled black skirt. TIFF runs for a week and a half so we’re going to be seeing plenty of killer fashion in the days to come.