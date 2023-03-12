Cara Delevingne Serves Angelina Jolie Level Leg In High Slit Gown At The Oscars

Cara Delevingne really put her best foot forward at the 2023 Oscars, held on Sunday, Mar. 12 at LA’s Dolby Theater. The model, 30, was simply sizzling in a scarlet Elie Saab number, in what was her first appearance since going public about her struggle with addiction.

Cara gave off pure confidence on the champagne-colored carpet, where she slipped into an asymmetrical red silk taffeta ball gown with a thigh-high slit, one-shoulder billowing bow, and a dramatic overskirt. The leggy look evoked another iconic Oscar moment: when Angelina Jolie strutted her stuff in black Versace at the 2012 awards.

Accessories only elevated the look. Going for pure glamour, Cara piled the diamonds around her neck and added giant jewels onto each ear. Amping up the drama, the British beauty went with dark eye makeup and a sleek golden updo.

Cara was totally glowing, just days after coming clean about her substance abuse struggles and newfound sobriety in for Vogue’s April cover story. In the profile, she revealed how paparazzi photos pushed her to make the change. Remembering the snaps shot after 2021’s Burning Man Festival, she said, “I hadn’t slept. I was not okay.

I”t’s heartbreaking because I thought I was having fun, but at some point it was like, Okay, I don’t look well,” she said, later adding, “You know, sometimes you need a reality check, so in a way those pictures were something to be grateful for.”

While Cara is grateful for her sobriety, she admitted there is still a lot to learn. “This process obviously has its ups and downs, but I’ve started realizing so much,” she reflected. “People want my story to be this after-school special where I just say, ‘Oh look, I was an addict, and now I’m sober and that’s it.’ And it’s not as simple as that. It doesn’t happen overnight…. Of course, I want things to be instant—I think this generation especially, we want things to happen quickly—but I’ve had to dig deeper.”