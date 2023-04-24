Taylor Swift Explains Bloody Hand At Houston Concert: I ‘Fell In The Dark Backstage’

“Red” alert? Nah. Taylor Swift took to Twitter to explain her bleeding hand during a performance in Houston over the weekend. And Swifties have nothing to worry about! “Just got to play 3 insane shows in Houston and I’m waking up smiling reminiscing about how much fun we all had,” she captioned three radiant pics from the show in an April 24 Tweet. “Loving this tour so much because of the passion these crowds put into it all – seriously can’t wait for Atlanta. PS for those asking how I cut my hand, I’m totally fine and it was my fault completely – tripped on my dress hem and fell in the dark backstage while running to a quick change – braced my fall with my palm. It was all very Mercury in retrograde coded. Don’t worry about me I’m gooooood.”

A flood of the singer’s 92.5 million followers on the platform rushed to the comments thread to admit that they were, indeed, worried by the sight. “Glad you’re ok. We were all worried,” wrote a fan, while another commented, “Girl stay safe WE LOVE YOUUUUU.” “Thanks we were wondering! I hope it heals quickly,” remarked a third. Yet another gave a fairly graphic description of the injury. “I’m glad your hand is okay, but did you stab it all the way through or cut in on both sides??? Either way we are all impressed with the fact that you played guitar with your hand in that state,” they commented.

Taylor’s massive and highly anticipated Eras Tour hasn’t been without its awkward moments. Earlier in April, news broke that she reportedly split from Joe Alwyn amid ongoing performances. She also handled a wardrobe malfunction in Florida as she expertly removed a dangling garter strap while singing, and endearingly laughed off a stage dive mishap, both also in April.

For Taylor, it’s all part of the adventure. “So grateful for the memories we’re making on this tour,” Taylor wrote in part in an April 15 Tweet.