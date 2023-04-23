Pamela Anderson Is Elegant In Black Gown As She’s Honored At Charity Gala In L.A.: Photos

Pamela looked incredible as she received the Vanguard Award at the LA LGBTQ+ Center alongside fellow honoree Keke Palmer.

April 23, 2023
Pamela Anderson has been enjoying a bit of a renaissance and we are here for it! After starring on Broadway and dropping a memoir, the OG Baywatch babe got back to her roots by stealing the spotlight with her beauty on Saturday night! Rocking an elegant black gown, Pamela was the moment at the Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala, where she not only made an unforgettable entrance, but also took home the Vanguard Award for her work in LGBTQ+ activism!

Pamela Anderson stunned at the LGBTQ+ Gala in Los Angeles on April 22, 2023. (Shutterstock)

Alongside fellow honoree Keke Palmer, Pamela accepted the award and gave a shout out to the LGBTQ+ community for their support as well.  “I am rooting for you,” she said, according to WWD. “Thank you for rooting for me.”

While she looked absolutely stunning at the event, it was only a few months ago that she opened up about writing her memoir Love, Pamela and how it took a toll on her physically. She revealed that revisiting some of her painful memories caused her body to react, resulting in a “25-pound” weight gain. “It was crazy, but I had a physical reaction to telling my story,” Pamela recalled on The Howard Stern Show in January. “It was almost like I was hanging on to something, it was a protective… my puffy suit of armor.”

Pamela said she eventually dropped the weight after the book was completed, but she still wondered if the physical changes were due to “just getting old.” Even her mom asked why she was no longer showing off her famous figure. “I just felt like, “What figure?” You know, I was just kind of joking,” she said.

Pamela was honored with the Vanguard Award at the event. (Shutterstock)

Of course, accolades for her memoir and the accompanying documentary poured in, much like her run on Broadway as Roxie in Chicago, where she earned rave reviews.  A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Pamela was “crying happy tears” from the positive feedback, especially after being so “nervous” about performing in her first acting gig since 2019.

Before hitting The Great White Way stage, Pamela gushed about the chance to play the iconic role of Roxie. “I feel like I’ve got all these arms around me, and I feel very embraced, very supported, very rooted for. It’s a new feeling!” she told The View. “When you believe in yourself, other people start believing in you too. It’s a cliché thing to say, but as soon as I decided I’m good enough, then all this stuff just started happening. It’s like miracle to miracle. I’ve gone from Baywatch to Broadway.”

