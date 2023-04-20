Irina Shayk Stuns in Stringy Black Bikini By The Pool After Hanging With Leo DiCaprio At Coachella

Irina Shayk rocked a whole lot of skin in a stringy, strappy bikini after being seen with Leonardo DiCaprio at the year's biggest music festival.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
April 20, 2023 6:55PM EDT
Irina Shayk
View gallery
Emily Ratajkowski sun bathes at Paradise Cove in Malibu, CA. Emily showed off her stunning figure in a white bikini and large sunhat. She sipped beer as she relaxed with her boyfriend Jeff Magid. Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski,Jeff Magid,Emily Ratajkowski Jeff Magid Ref: SPL1459488 090317 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Los Cabos, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* - HGTV star Christina Hall and her husband Joshua Hall enjoyed some much-needed rest and relaxation as they hit the beach in Los Cabos, Mexico. The couple looked perfectly content as they lounged on the sand, taking in the picturesque views. Christina and Joshua first tied the knot in a small courthouse ceremony that is believed to have occurred sometime before April 2022 and later in a ceremony with their kids in September of last year. The couple were seen enjoying a PDA filled stroll on the beach on Saturday. Pictured: Christina Hall, Joshua Hall BACKGRID USA 3 APRIL 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: HEM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Singer SZA is all smiles at the beach in Hawaii as she celebrates chart-topping success with her new album 'SOS'. The 33-year-old hitmaker - real name Solana Imani Rowe - looked happy and relaxed as she hit the beach with her producer ThankGod4Cody, who is credited on seven songs on the history-making R&B album. She rocked a plunging pink halter neck swimsuit and matching sarong, also revealing a nip slip as she cooled off with a dip in the ocean. The New Jersey-raised R&B singer-songwriter is currently holding the top spot on the Billboard 200 with her long-awaited second LP. She recently took to Instagram, telling fans: "3 weeks at number one fully minding my business n not giving a f**k . Thank God." In her latest lyrics, the 'Hit Different' songstress has seemingly addressed plastic surgery rumors, responding to rampant speculation around whether her body has been cosmetically enhanced. 03 Jan 2023 Pictured: SZA. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA929982_021.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: SplashNews

Irina Shayk managed to find a little more skin to show off, as the gorgeous supermodel took to Instagram on Thursday, April 20 with new bikini pics! In the photo carousel, Bradley Cooper‘s stunning ex donned a pair of black platform boots and a wraparound string bikini as she crouched poolside. She accessorized with a sexy choker, a pair of chic oversized shades, and in one photo, carried a biker jacket for extra “bad girl” appeal. The 37-year-old mom of one stared down the camera with her perfect model looks for each of the photos in the collection, which came just days after she was seen hanging with Hollywood heavyweight Leonardo DiCaprio at a Coachella party.

“Bishchella…” she cheekily captioned the carousel for her 21.6 million followers on the platform. Many of them took to the comments thread to gush over the jaw dropping pics. “Icon, queen, best model,” wrote a fan, while another remarked, “This is how I wanna look after having a kid.” “Are you kidding meee,” raved another, alongside heart eye emojis. Fellow model Sailor Brinkley Cook was among those who gave the post a thumbs-up.

Irina Shayk
Irina is seen during a previous beach outing. (SplashNews)

The supermodel, who split from the Silver Linings Playbook star split up after four years together in 2019. However they welcomed daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper in 2017, completing their family. And rumors of a reconciliation kicked into overdrive in 2022, when Bradley and his gorgeous ex were seen hanging out with their daughter on multiple occasions — including a tropical family vacation last summer.

Still, they have seemingly continued on with their separate lives. In a 2019 interview, Irina opened up about being a single working mom — and the importance of providing. “Well, it’s hard to find a balance between being a single mom and being a working woman and provider,” she told British Vogue at the time. ” Trust me, there are days I wake up and I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I don’t know what to do, I’m falling apart.’ I always try not to stay away from my daughter for more than a week, but I also don’t want to be this woman who’s not truthful to herself, because I love my work and I was raised in a woman-run household. I want my daughter to know that momma has a job in her life because I want to raise a strong, powerful woman. Presents and food do not come out of the blue.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad