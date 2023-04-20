Irina Shayk Stuns in Stringy Black Bikini By The Pool After Hanging With Leo DiCaprio At Coachella

Irina Shayk managed to find a little more skin to show off, as the gorgeous supermodel took to Instagram on Thursday, April 20 with new bikini pics! In the photo carousel, Bradley Cooper‘s stunning ex donned a pair of black platform boots and a wraparound string bikini as she crouched poolside. She accessorized with a sexy choker, a pair of chic oversized shades, and in one photo, carried a biker jacket for extra “bad girl” appeal. The 37-year-old mom of one stared down the camera with her perfect model looks for each of the photos in the collection, which came just days after she was seen hanging with Hollywood heavyweight Leonardo DiCaprio at a Coachella party.

“Bishchella…” she cheekily captioned the carousel for her 21.6 million followers on the platform. Many of them took to the comments thread to gush over the jaw dropping pics. “Icon, queen, best model,” wrote a fan, while another remarked, “This is how I wanna look after having a kid.” “Are you kidding meee,” raved another, alongside heart eye emojis. Fellow model Sailor Brinkley Cook was among those who gave the post a thumbs-up.

The supermodel, who split from the Silver Linings Playbook star split up after four years together in 2019. However they welcomed daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper in 2017, completing their family. And rumors of a reconciliation kicked into overdrive in 2022, when Bradley and his gorgeous ex were seen hanging out with their daughter on multiple occasions — including a tropical family vacation last summer.

Still, they have seemingly continued on with their separate lives. In a 2019 interview, Irina opened up about being a single working mom — and the importance of providing. “Well, it’s hard to find a balance between being a single mom and being a working woman and provider,” she told British Vogue at the time. ” Trust me, there are days I wake up and I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I don’t know what to do, I’m falling apart.’ I always try not to stay away from my daughter for more than a week, but I also don’t want to be this woman who’s not truthful to herself, because I love my work and I was raised in a woman-run household. I want my daughter to know that momma has a job in her life because I want to raise a strong, powerful woman. Presents and food do not come out of the blue.”