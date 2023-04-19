Kyle Richards Says She Hasn’t Seen Lisa Rinna Since Their ‘RHOBH’ Season 12 ‘Falling Out’

Kyle Richards admitted she hasn’t seen her former bestie and co-star Lisa Rinna since filming wrapped for Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills last fall. “We had sort of a falling out last season with what happened with my sister [Kathy Hilton], so obviously, that changed a lot of things,” the 54-year-old star told Page Six on April 18. However, she made sure to mention that although they have not physically been together, they have “sent each other text messages and DMs.”

During Season 12, Lisa, 59, accused Kathy, 64, of having a complete “meltdown” in a club as the group was vacationing in Kyle’s Aspen, Colo. home. “I feel like I have seen the devil, and her name is Kathy Hilton,” Lisa slammed in a confessional after the ordeal. She also claimed things got worse when she and Kathy were on their way back home. “[Me and Kathy got] in the sprinter van and Kathy starts screaming about everything. And she’s saying things like, ‘I’m gonna take down NBC, Bravo. I will take down this show single-handedly. I will f****** ruin you all.’”

“She takes her glasses off, she throws them on the ground, she’s jumping up and down breaking her glasses. She’s pounding the walls,” Lisa continued. “And she’s screaming [that] she made Kyle. Kathy’s responsible for Kyle and she said, ‘I will destroy Kyle and her family if it’s the last thing I ever do.’” Of course, Kathy has denied saying such things.

In her interview with Page Six, Kyle also claimed she “reached out” to the Rinna Beauty founder after she announced her departure from RHOBH after eight drama-filled seasons. “I don’t like to hold onto any negativity,” she added. “I just want to move on from that.”

The Halloween actress called Lisa’s exit from the hit Bravo series a “big loss” during her “Cozy Comforts with Kyle Richards” Amazon Live stream on Jan. 11. “Lisa brought a lot to the show on her eight years of being on, and regardless of what happened last year — people have very strong feelings about what happened last year — regardless of that, she brought a lot to the show and we had a lot of great times and that’s what I’m choosing to think about,” she noted.

“I will say [Lisa] was always very supportive of me in my personal life and my business life,” she said later on in the show, further addressing the big change. “Any time I was producing a show or in a movie, whatever it was, she was always extremely supportive and we had a lot of fun. So, it’s a big loss for me personally.”

Lisa announced her departure from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Jan. 4 with a simple statement shared with PEOPLE. “This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series,” she said. “It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!”