Kyle Richards Says Lisa Rinna’s ‘RHOBH’ Exit Is A ‘Big Loss’: ‘She Brought A Lot To The Show’

Kyle Richards admitted that she’s not happy to see her former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Lisa Rinna leave the show after eight drama-filled seasons. “We did have a lot of amazing times on the show over these years. Lisa brought a lot to the show on her eight years of being on, and regardless of what happened last year — people have very strong feelings about what happened last year — regardless of that, she brought a lot to the show and we had a lot of great times and that’s what I’m choosing to think about,” she said during her “Cozy Comforts with Kyle Richards” Amazon Live stream on Jan. 11.

“It’s very strange to think that she’s gone, and I’m not someone who likes change,” the 54-year-old actress and reality star continued. In response to a viewer who asked if she’d miss Lisa, 59, she said she definitely would. Later on in the show, she remembered Lisa as being a true friend. “I will say [Lisa] was always very supportive of me in my personal life and my business life,” she stated. “Any time I was producing a show or in a movie, whatever it was, she was always extremely supportive and we had a lot of fun. So, it’s a big loss for me personally.”

Kyle had previously made her feelings known by responding to Lisa Vanderpump‘s shade thrown about Lisa’s departure from the show, which she announced on Jan. 5. After the news, Vanderpump, 62, took to Twitter to compare her former co-star to the Wicked Witch of the West with a tweet that simply read, “Ding dong” — as in, “Ding Dong! The Witch Is Dead”, from The Wizard of Oz. Confused by the celebration, a fan responded to the tweet and asked, “Why didn’t you comment about vivienne westwood and have to comment on this?” Kyle “liked” the tweet. Iconic designer Vivienne Westwood, the legendary British fashion designer, died at the end of 2022.

Of course, both Lisas had serious beef from the show that reached a breaking point during Season 9 (think “puppygate”, when all Hell broke loose after a rumor leaked that castmate Dorit Kemsley gave the dog she adopted from Vanderpumps’ foundation, Vanderpump Dogs, away instead of returning it).

Lisa Rinna left RHOBH after a turbulent season for her, during which Kathy Hilton, 63, accused her of bullying Vanderpump off the show and called her “the biggest bully in Hollywood”. Less than three months later, she announced her departure in a statement to PEOPLE. “This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series,” she said. “It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!” The outlet added that “she and Bravo mutually decided that she would not return to RHOBH.”