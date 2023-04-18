Adam Lambert Nails A Cher Impression While Singing ‘The Muffin Man’ In Epic New Video

American Idol alum Adam Lambert is being applauded for his impressive rendition of “The Muffin Man”, which he belted out in Cher‘s style of singing to her 1998 hit “Believe”, on Monday’s episode of That’s My Jam. The musical comedy variety show, which debuted in 2022 and is hosted by Jimmy Fallon, assigns stars random combinations of songs and artists with a spin of the Wheel of Musical Impressions. The guest then has to immediately jump into an impromptu performance with the assignment.

Adam, 41, had all the confidence in the world as the music started playing and he began singing the words, “Muffin Man,” as a prelude to the song. He then effortlessly sang the words of the nursery rhyme to the melody of “Believe”. His believable song instantly won over the show’s other guests, sisters Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey, and actor Simu Liu. Jimmy, 48, was also blown away, as he bowed down to Adam to show his astonishment.

“How do you make that good?” he asked after Adam perfectly embodied the Grammy Award-winning singer. “Cher will be very proud.” The audience seemingly agreed, as they burst into a standing ovation following the entertaining challenge.

Unsurprisingly, the That’s My Jam viewers outside the audience were equally impressed. “Adam Lambert still hands down one of the most phenomenal male singers of all time there is nothing that he cant sing,” one impressed person wrote under the official YouTube posting of Adam’s performance. “That man can sing absolutely anything, any genre and I love it,” another added. A third admirer commented, “Adam did a great job, but no surprise there, there’s nothing he can’t do.”

This isn’t the first time Adam has covered Cher, although it’s certainly the most bizarre way he has. The de facto lead singer of Queen performed “Believe” as a ballad at the 2018 Kennedy Center Honors, where Cher watched from the audience. The “Strong Enough” hitmaker was moved to tears by the performance and then took to Twitter to compliment Adam.

“Tried 2 write Feelings About Adam Lambert Singing Believe in Words, but Cant seem 2. When Your senses are Overwhelmed All Can you feel with your (heart),” she tweeted. The “If I Had You” singer was pleased by the praise and tweeted back, “It was a total honor @Cher!!!! You’re a goddess.”