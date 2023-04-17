Christina Aguilera Stuns In Sheer Dress As She Cozies Up To Fiance In Rare Joint Red Carpet Appearance

Christina Aguilera and her fiancé Matthew Rutler matched in black outfits for their latest red carpet date night in Los Angeles.

April 17, 2023 1:40PM EDT
Christina Aguilera
Image Credit: Scott Kirkland/Shutterstock

Christina Aguilera, 42, looked gorgeous as she showed up to a red carpet event with her fiancé Matthew Rutler, 38, on April 15. The “Genie In A Bottle” singer wore a sheer black dress with a black trench coat to the 9th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. Christina matched with her handsome beau, who wore a black suit and tie. Matthew wrapped his arms around Christina as the typically-private couple posed together for their rare red carpet appearance.

Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera and Matthew Rutler on the red carpet on April 15 (Photo: Scott Kirkland/Shutterstock)

Christina posed both with her future husband, and by herself, on the red carpet. The Grammy Award winner wore her signature blonde hair in a chic updo and rocked some makeup, including dark lipstick and black eyeshadow. She accessorized her outfit with silver jewelry, including a pair of hoop earrings, a necklace, and a few rings. Christina held a super tiny black purse in her hands as she showed off her fabulous look on the carpet.

Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera on the red carpet on April 15 (Photo: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock)

Christina and Matthew almost never walk a red carpet together, so it was a welcome surprise to see the arrive at the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony together. The couple have been dating since 2010 after they met on the set of Burlesque. Christina played the lead, while Matthew worked behind on the scenes in production. He proposed on Valentine’s Day 2014 and they welcomed a daughter, Summer Rain Rutler, later that year.

Christina and her man still have yet to get married and they haven’t revealed any wedding plans lately, but they did enjoy some celebrations recently for both their birthdays. In December, the pair went to Vietnam to celebrate Christina’s 42nd birthday. And in the beginning of April, Christina celebrated Matthew’s 38th birthday by sharing a video montage with footage of the couple.

