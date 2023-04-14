Simon Cowell, 63, Admits He’d ‘Love’ A Second Child: ‘Being A Dad Is The Best’

Simon Cowell, 63, has no qualms about more children. The iconic America’s Got Talent judge told the Daily Mail in an interview published Friday, April 14, that he’d “love” to be a dad again! “Will it happen? I don’t know,” he told the outlet when asked. “But I would love another kid. Being a dad is the best thing that ever happened to me. Literally two days ago I was thinking about this and thinking, ‘Yeah it would be nice to have another.'”

Simon is already dad to son Eric after fiancée Lauren Silverman became pregnant in 2013. They welcomed their now 9-year-old child on February 14, 2014, in NYC. And the controversial star says he’s loved it since. “I love every second I spend with Eric and I really mean that, every second,” he continued. ‘Those years, when they’re young – I had such an amazing experience. I was thinking, probably because of that, I would like another kid.”

But Simon admitted to an understandable caveat. “However I am 64 this year, and Eric’s nine this year and, you know, when I’m playing football with him, my God, I have to get fit just to play with him – in a positive way,” he added. “His energy is off the chart.”

Though there was some controversy over the beginnings of his relationship with Lauren — she used to be married to Simon’s longtime friend Andrew Silverman — he has said he’s fully “proud” to now be a father. “I’m proud to be a dad,” he told the BBC in 2013, as news emerged of Lauren’s pregnancy. “It’s something I hadn’t thought of before, but now I know I feel good about it.”

And Simon once spoke directly to Hollywoodlife about why he felt he’s better as a more mature father. “I don’t think I would have been a great dad at the age of twenty,” he told HL EXCLUSIVELY. “But now, I have Squiddly and Diddly [his dogs] and I’ve trained them … actually, they’re not trained at all. Actually, now that I think about it, they’re the worst behaved dogs in Beverly Hills,” Simon joked. “No, I’ll be a good dad and Lauren will be a great mom.”