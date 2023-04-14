Kim Kardashian Goes From Makeup-Free To Full Glam While Mocking Her Previous Criticism Of Khloe: Watch

Kim Kardashian went on TikTok to recreate one of her and Khloe Kardashian's most memorable interactions from 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'.

Kim Kardashian poked fun at the moment on Keeping Up with the Kardashians when she asked her sister Khloe Kardashian if she could give her a makeover. Kim, 42, shared a TikTok April 13 of herself getting glammed up with help from her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic and her hairstylist Chris Appleton, when she mimicked the scene with Khloe, 38, that aired on their old E! reality show in 2019. Mario mouthed Kim’s lines, and Kim mouthed Khloe’s lines, as the audio played from the hilarious interaction between the famous sisters.

“I think I can make your life so much easier and so much cooler if I gave you a makeover,” Kim said Khloe on the KUWTK episode, which Mario mimicked in the TikTok as he did Kim’s makeup. Kim gave a confused face, impersonating Khloe’s initial reaction to the makeover suggestion, as Mario mimicked 2019 Kim hilariously saying, “To get rid of some of your sparkly boots and whole vibe.”

Then, the TikTok transitioned to show a previous makeup-free Kim now fully glammed up. The mom-of-four looked gorgeous with a full face of makeup and her curled brunette hair. She mimicked Khloe’s epic response from the KUWTK episode: “Actually I’ve been told I have really good style from a lot of people.” Kim’s followers called the TikTok “iconic” in the comments section, as they praised the star for poking fun at the unforgettable KUWTK scene.

Kim and Khloe have so many memorable moments from their 20-season run on KUWTK. We’ll never forget when Kim was scolded for taking selfies in the car as Khloe went to jail for a DUI, or when Kim lost her diamond earring in the ocean in Bora Bora. The reality show aired on E! from 2007 to 2021 and also starred Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner. Now, the famous family stars in their new reality show The Kardashians on Hulu, which returns for season 3 on May 25.

