Tamra Judge Tearfully Reveals Daughter’s School Went Into Lockdown: ‘I Am Sick Of This’

Tamra Judge, 55, who starred on The Real Housewives of Orange County for over 10 seasons, tearfully revealed that her daughter, Sophia Barney, 17, had her school placed on “lockdown” on Apr. 13. The blonde beauty shared a now-deleted Instagram Story and got emotional when she recalled the traumatic event. “If you just saw my text I want you to know everything is okay and they caught the guy,” Tamra began (watch fan re-post here). “But there was somebody that came into my daughter’s school today and they put them in lockdown… he did have a weapon.”

The TV personality went on to note that the kids and teachers “are traumatized” after the shocking event. “They had the students barricade the door with bookshelves, they were laying on the floor. One teacher handed out hammers, another one had a fire extinguisher, ready to go after somebody,” Tamra went on. “Kids were crying, ‘I don’t want to die.'” The mom-of-four added that she felt “helpless” after being notified of what was happening.

“You get the text, and you’re so helpless,” the Two Ts In A Pod podcast co-host added. “There’s nothing you can do in this f****** world. I’m so sick of it. I’m so sick of what’s going on.” Tamra even said that Sophia, who she welcomed with her ex-husband, Simon Barney, has expressed she does not want to return to her school. “My daughter now doesn’t want to go back to school. It’s her senior year… It’s got to stop!”

The fitness fanatic also posted a screenshot of the text message conversation between her and her teenager amid the intruder’s presence on the campus, however it has since been deleted off her Instagram Story. “We’re having a shelter in place not a drill – not a drill. We’re being locked in the classes with the lights off,” Sophia’s first series of text messages read. When her mom asked if she was okay, she responded, “yes I’m in a classroom we’re hiding right now … just heard police sirens.” Tamra asked if there was a shooter on the campus, to which her daughter penned, “I don’t know… no one knows.”

That same day an Orange County Sheriff’s Department (OCSD) rep told PEOPLE that the intruder “was detained quickly” upon entering the school. They also noted that he was followed by school security for his “behavior,” and added that, “Nobody was hurt, and the man was arrested for trespassing.” In addition, KTLA reported that the man had a pocket knife on his person.

Tamra’s friend and RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp took to her Instagram Story and showed her support for her friend that same day. “What happened with @tamrajudge’s daughter today was horrible. I am so glad she is safe,” her message read. “No child should feel unsafe in school. And no parent should worry for the safety of their child while there. We have to fix this!” The two ladies co-host the podcast Two Ts In A Pod, in addition to both having starred on the Real Housewives franchises. Tamra is set to return for Season 17 of RHOC.