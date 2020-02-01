‘RHOC’: Tamra Judge Claps Back At Fan Who Claims The Show Tore Her Family Apart

Tamra Judge set a fan straight after they said that her being part of ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ hurt her family relationships.

Tamra Judge, 52, has been the name on everyone’s lips after she announced her departure from RHOC on Saturday, January 26, just one day after OG star Vicki Gunvalson, 57, did the same. She was apart of the show for 12 seasons, making her one of the longest-running full-time Housewives in any of the franchises history. Fans were torn over her decision to leave with many writing comments to the Cut Fitness owner about their feelings regarding her exit. One in particular wrote a very bold claim in the comments section of Tamra’s Instagram collage of her weekend camping trip with husband Eddie Judge, 46. “I think that not being on the show will help you get your family closer. I’m not saying that the show cause(d) any problems but you will have more time now to enjoy your privacy.”

“My family is actually back together now,” the mother-of-four responded which alleviated the follower’s mindset. “I’m very happy to hear that.” Other fans followed suit with one writing, “That’s awesome! So happy for you. You deserve much happiness.” Tamra didn’t get into specifics regarding if her entire family has reunited after the issues that have occurred within them have been documented on and off the show for years.

Tamra’s family life has been a key focal point in her storyline on the popular Bravo series. Fans saw the demise of her relationship with ex-husband Simon Barney in the early years of the show (they split in 2011 after 13 years of marriage) and have also been witnessed to the problems she has had with her eldest daughter Sidney. Tamra claimed during the season 13 reunion in November 2018 that they are not speaking with one another even though she tried texting her “once a month.”

The former RHOC star hasn’t lost hope, however, that she and her estranged daughter will one day reunite. ““I don’t think I’m at a point of no return,” she said at the reunion. “I think there’s going to be a time where we’re going to be back together.”