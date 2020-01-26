Tamra Judge Unfollows Shannon Beador & Many Others After Announcing ‘RHOC’ Departure

Amigas no more? Tamra Judge unfollowed Shannon Beador on Instagram after her shocking exit from ‘RHOC’ was revealed.

No double tap for you! Tamra Judge, 52, appeared to go on a social media purge as she currently does not follow her longtime pal Shannon Beador, 55, on Instagram as of Sunday, January 26. This comes after the mother-of-four broke the surprising news that she’s leaving RHOC after being a major part of it for 12 seasons. Shannon wasn’t the only person related to the popular Bravo series that Tamra unfollowed. Others included Andy Cohen, 50, RHOC newbie Braunwyn Windham-Burke, 42, Gina Kirschenheiter, 35, and even the network’s official IG account. She still does, however, follow two people who are considered legendary on the reality series: Vicki Gunvalson, 57, who revealed she was leaving the show on Friday, January 24, and former costar Heather Dubrow, 51.

“It’s been a wild 12 years. But it’s time for me to move on. I’m sad to go but I’m very excited about my future,” the Cut Fitness owner revealed on Instagram on Saturday, January 26, next to a photo of her with husband Eddie Judge, 46. Shannon still left a sweet message for her in the comments section regardless of Tamra unfollowing her, writing, “You will always be my ride or die, soul sister and friend for life. Love you!” Their fellow amiga Vicki also wrote some kind words for her cherished buddy. “We have shared so many great and not so great times together and it has been the ride of our lives. Thelma and Louise …. now where do you want to go?!”

Talk about a one-two punch. RHOC fans were left gobsmacked when the “OG of the OC” herself announced her departure. “Vicki was notified that she would not be coming back full-time so the network agreed to let her walk away on her terms out of respect for her,” an insider spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on Saturday, January 25.

“The network knew Vicki would take this hard so they wanted to let her know before making final casting decisions for everyone else next season. She did have a conversation with Andy before posting on social media. Vicki is sad but she understands it’s business and she seems to be looking forward to her podcast,” they continued.