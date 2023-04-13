Ariana Madix Slays Plunging Red ‘Revenge Dress’ As She Shops In NYC After Scandoval: Watch

Ariana Madix, 37, is continuing to live her best life in the wake of her ex Tom Sandoval‘s cheating scandal. The Vanderpump Rules star did a new modeling gig for Bloomingdale’s, where she posed in a gorgeous red “revenge dress” outside the department store’s flagship location in New York City. Ariana rocked the plunging, long-sleeved gown in an April 12 Instagram video shared by Bloomingdale’s. The blonde bombshell did a fierce modeling move, by placing her hand on her hip, as everyone nearby admired her stunning look.

Bloomingdale’s called Ariana’s outfit a “revenge dress”, which was an obvious reference to Tom’s affair with their co-star Raquel Leviss, which caused Ariana to dump her boyfriend of 9 years. “It’s Wednesday and we’re *pumped*!” Bloomingdale’s wrote alongside the fabulous video of Ariana. “Guess who stopped by our NYC flagship for some #revengedress shopping 😉🔥 Hit the follow button and stay tuned for the full reveal…,” the company added.

This isn’t the first time Ariana’s slayed a red dress since her breakup. She wore a different red “revenge dress” to the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion that filmed March 23, and will air in a few weeks. Ariana showed up to the reunion in a long-sleeve, skin-tight maxi dress that featured sexy cutouts and two bandage-style straps. Bravo revealed the look April 3 and fans went wild over Ariana’s red-hot ensemble.

Ariana has really been thriving since the “Scandoval.” She recently enjoyed a night out in Hollywood with her co-stars and friends Scheana Shay and Katie Maloney, who have been supporting her ever since they found out about the scandal in the beginning of March. Tom, meanwhile, laid low after news of his affair with Raquel broke, but he finally addressed everything on the April 11 episode of Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast. Tom claimed that he tried breaking up with Ariana on Valentine’s Day, but she physically attacked him and refused to let him end the relationship. Tom said that he hadn’t told Ariana about his relationship with Raquel yet at that point.

As fans know, Ariana eventually discovered Tom’s affair with Raquel on March 1. She was supporting Tom and his band’s show at his restaurant, TomTom, in West Hollywood, when she apparently found a sexually explicit video of Raquel on Tom’s phone and it led to her breaking up with him. Both Tom and Raquel later admitted to the affair and publicly apologized in social media messages. Ariana had to come face to face with Tom and Raquel at the reunion, for the first time after learning about the affair. Tom Schwartz recently said on Watch What Happens Live that Ariana “eviscerated” Tom and Raquel at the reunion.