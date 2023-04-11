Phoebe Dynevor & Cameron Fuller Hold Hands In New Photos Amidst Budding Romance

Phoebe Dynevor might have a new boyfriend! The Bridgerton star, who previously dated Pete Davidson, was seen holding hands with actor Cameron Fuller in London on April 5. Phoebe, 27, cozied up next to Cameron, 27, as they took a romantic stroll together and made a pitstop at a supermarket. The pair’s outing in the U.K. comes over one month after they were spotted leaving an NYC hotel together, which is when they first sparked dating rumors.

For their latest date, Phoebe dressed warmly in a brown leather jacket and a pair of black leggings. The British actress and her alleged new man both tried to stay incognito in London by wearing sunglasses and hats. Cameron, who had his arm wrapped around Phoebe to hold her hand, dressed in a grey jacket and black pants. The two were joined by Cameron’s dad, producer Brad Fuller, according to Daily Mail.

Fans know Phoebe from her role as Daphne Bridgerton in Netflix’s smash hit series that was created by Shonda Rhimes. Sadly, Phoebe has confirmed that she’s not returning to the show for season 3. Cameron, meanwhile, is best known for the TNT series The Last Ship. His dad Brad has produced popular movies like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and A Quiet Place.

Phoebe’s last public relationship was with Pete Davidson, 29. She dated the Saturday Night Live funnyman for a few months in 2021, before they went their separate ways that summer because of their busy careers. “It was wild while it lasted and they both really care for each other. But the distance has put a strain on them,” a source told The Sun, about Phoebe and Pete’s split. Pete started dating Kim Kardashian a few months after his and Phoebe’s breakup, but that relationship didn’t last, either.

Cameron has some experience exploring the Hollywood dating scene, as well. He previously dated Chloe Grace Moretz, 26, in 2013 and Nicola Peltz, 28, in 2015. He was pretty private about both relationships, so we imagine he’ll try his best to keep his budding romance with Phoebe under the radar.