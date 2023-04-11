Billie Eilish, 21, Rocks Spandex Shorts & Goes Makeup-Free After Workout In LA

Getting physical! “Bad Guy” hitmaker Billie Eilish, 21, turned heads with her post-gym glow while out in Los Angeles on Apr. 11. For the killer workout session, the brunette beauty rocked a pair of mini spandex shorts and a black t-shirt, while she also opted to go makeup-free. While she made her way out of the fitness center, Billie was also pictured holding a giant green water bottle along with a smoothie tumbler. The 21-year-old also had her hands full with an army-patterned hat and a black hooded sweater.

While rocking a bare-faced look, the Grammy winner completed her fitness ensemble with black Nike sneakers, Nike socks, and a leather backpack. Finally, Billie opted to tie her raven-hued tresses back in a low messy ponytail while finishing her morning fitness routine. Most recently, the songstress hit the gym in a shocking white t-shirt that featured a topless figure on it while out in January. She paired the proactive gym ensemble with a pair of brown mini-biker shorts and white sneakers. Billie even carried the same green water bottle that she did on Apr. 11.

Billie’s recent gym outfit comes amid her latest Instagram post, which featured the starlet rocking a floral dress for Easter. She captioned the carousel of photos with spring-themed emojis, including a a sunflower, a tulip, and a rainbow. Many of her 109 million followers immediately took to the comments to gush over her stunning gown. “OMGGG LITERALLY SO GORGEOUS,” one fan quipped, while another added, “I LOVE THE DRESS.”

Many of her admirers also pointed out that it was seemingly her 31-year-old boyfriend, Jesse Rutherford‘s hand on her thigh in the second slide. “For those who want to know it is the hand of Jesse Rutherford,” one fan noted, while another chimed in with, “supposed to be my hand.” In this photo, Billie gave her followers a closer look at the detail of her white fishnet stockings. They featured white pearls in the shape of hearts on each of her thighs, while she also showed of her man’s “LOVE” tattoo.

Her latest Instagram post comes just over one month after she revealed that took a social media break. She explained why she took the online detox during the Mar. 3 episode of the Conan O’Brien‘s podcast. “I don’t look at it anymore,” she said of social media. “I’ve deleted it all off my phone, which is such a huge deal for me. Cause dude, you didn’t have the internet to grow up with.” Billie also noted that she was grateful that she didn’t grow up as an “iPad baby” and had a childhood. “For me, it was a big part of – not my childhood, I wasn’t an iPad baby, thank god. But honestly, I feel like I grew up in the perfect time of the internet that it wasn’t so internet-y, that I didn’t have a childhood,” she continued. “I had such a childhood, and I was doing stuff all the time. And it was like computers and games on computers, but barely.”