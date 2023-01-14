Billie Eilish Wears Wild ‘Topless’ T Shirt & Bike Shorts As She Heads To The Gym: Photos

Billie Eilish also added a black baseball cap to go along with the quirky outfit as she flaunted her fit figure during the outing.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
January 14, 2023 1:35PM EST
Bella Hadid steps out in Miami in a pair of Dr.Martens boots and a summer dress with friend Hailey Baldwin. The models headed to popular Yardbird for some southern style cooking. Baldwin showed off her long legs and toned stomach in a pair of daisy dukes denim shorts and a crop top.Pictured: Hailey BaldwinRef: SPL1686468 300418 Picture by: Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Singer Billie Eilish is out in Los Angeles with a big smile on her face as we catch her leaving the gym one week after her parent's home is doxxed by a crime app. Billie wears a quirky boob print top and brown workout shorts as she walks back to her car with a friend. Pictured: Billie Eilish BACKGRID USA 13 JANUARY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Hailey Bieber, Lori Harvey, Justine Skye & friends leave a restaurant on Melrose today. Pictured: Hailey Bieber Ref: SPL5509443 131222 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: Dsanchez/CPR / BACKGRID

Billie Eilish, 21, rocked a casual outfit that had onlookers chuckling during a recent gym outing. The singer wore a white T-shirt that had a quirky graphic of boobs and brown biker shorts as she walked outside. She also added a black baseball cap as her hair was up in a ponytail and white socks with white sneakers.

Billie during her latest gym outing. (Dsanchez/CPR / BACKGRID)

She carried a water bottle and had a mini black backpack over her shoulders as she made her way to a car. The talented artist appeared to be makeup-free and gave a side glance to the nearby cameras capturing the moment. At one point, she flashed a smile and seemed relaxed and happy.

Another photo of Billie smiling during the gym outing. (Dsanchez/CPR / BACKGRID)

Before Billie’s latest gym outing, she made headlines when she wore a slip dress and tights in new Instagram selfies. She was in a bedroom, in the snapshots, and had her dark hair down. She topped off the look with black slip-on heels and laid down on a plaid blanket in some of the glorious poses.

“you’re looking right at me,” she captioned the epic post, which was met with a lot of responses from fans. “She looks amazing,” one fan wrote while another asked her to marry them. Others commented on how blue her eyes looked.

When Billie’s not getting attention for outfits and memorable photos, she’s doing so for her interviews. The insightful young adult recently opened up about the struggles in her teen years, during a chat with Vogue. “Going through my teenage years of hating myself and all that stupid sh*t, a lot of it came from my anger toward my body, and how mad I was at how much pain it’s caused me, and how much I’ve lost because of things that happened to it,” she told the outlet.

She also talked about how she suffered a growth plate injury in her hip when she was 13, which took away her hopes to be a dancer. “I got injured right after we made ‘Ocean Eyes’ [in 2015], so music kind of replaced dancing,” she admitted.

