Billie Eilish Rocks Sexy Slip Dress & Tights While Posing For Bedroom Selfies

Billie Eilish looked stunning in a plunging black silk slip dress with sheer Gucci tights in a slew of sexy new bedroom selfies.

January 11, 2023
Image Credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Billie Eilish is always pushing the boundaries when it comes to her outfits and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 21-year-old posted a bunch of selfies taken in a bedroom while wearing a super low-cut black slip dress with sheer black tights and dark red eye makeup.

Billie posted the slideshow with the caption, “you’re looking right at me.” In the photos, Billie had her jet-black hair down with her front bangs covering her forehead. The slideshow featured a bunch of different angles including one photo that was taken above Billie’s head revealing her ample cleavage through her black dress. Billie’s sleeveless black silk maxi dress had a low-cut neckline that showed off her black lacy bra beneath.

Under her dress, Billie wore a pair of sheer black Gucci logo tights and a pair of black patent leather peep-toe platform pumps. She topped her look off with a bunch of layered silver choker necklaces, bright red eyeshadow under her eyes, and a glossy pink lip.

Billies has been showing off her outfits on Instagram a lot lately and just the day before she rocked yet another quirky look featuring the same sheer Gucci tights. Billie rocked an oversized beige cardigan with two deep pockets on either side. Under the cardigan, she rocked a high-neck cream argyle sweater and styled it with a beige knee-high knit midi skirt. She topped her look off with a black raincoat that had a plaid print on the inside, a Gucci scarf, high socks, black mary jane heels, and silver jewelry.

Aside from this look, another one of our favorite outfits was in a video she posted to Instagram. She wore a tight spaghetti strap sheer camisole with lace trim and styled it with a patterned high-waisted midi skirt. Under the tank, she rocked a red lacy bra that revealed ample cleavage and she went makeup-free with the sexy outfit.

