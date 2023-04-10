Rita Ora Rocks Sexy Black Bikini & Matching Coverup In Beach Easter Photos

“Let You Love Me” hitmaker Rita Ora, 32, posted a carousel of bikini photos on Saturday to celebrate Easter and her upcoming song, “Praising You”, set to drop next week. “This Easter I did what I wanted – praising you like I should – April 19th,” she captioned the set of swimsuit photos at the beach. In the first slide, the British musician sported a black bikini complete with a mesh long-sleeve cover-up. She completed this beach look with a pair of black sunglasses and gold hoop earrings. A few other accessories she had on included a turquoise necklace that went all the way down to the cut-out in her dress and a gold chain.

In the third photo, Rita rocked a chic corset-style long-sleeve shirt and a black string bikini bottom. The white shirt appeared to have a bra on the outside, while also featuring a cropped design. The blonde beauty paired this look with black sunglasses, a gold chain around her waist, and a designer leather purse. The fifth slide showed off this all-white look in more detail, however, Rita deconstructed the outfit here and paired it with a suede skirt and panties. The 32-year-old completed this monochromatic ensemble with unique over-the-knee suede boots that also featured a curved heel.

Soon after Rita shared the series of snapshots with her 16.1 million followers, many of them flooded the comments to react to her stunning ensembles. Paris Hilton commented a heart-eyes emoji, while her pal, Vas J Morgan joked, “Must you have on a full look at the beach lol.” In a separate comment, one of the singer’s admirers complimented her all-black outfit. “Wow black outfits never looked this beautiful. You look marvelous darling,” they quipped, while a second added, “Australia looks good on you.”

Rita’s latest beach post comes just three days after she teased her new song “Praising You”, set to be released on Apr. 19. “My new single PRAISING YOU featuring @officialfatboyslim out APRIL 19TH. Directed by the incredible @taikawaititi [her husband, Taika Waititi] THANK YOU EVERYONE WHO HELPED MAKE THIS HAPPEN!”, she captioned the teaser clip on Apr. 7. Although Rita has not released a new album since 2018’s Phoenix, her most recent single “You Only Love Me” was released on Mar. 31.

The “Poison” recording artist married her 47-year-old husband during a secret ceremony. She confirmed the news on Jan. 27, when speaking to UK’s “Heart Breakfast”, via Page Six. “Yes [I am married]. I am officially off the market people,” she told the outlet at the time. “I chose to keep it more private and keep it to myself more but with my new video I am playing on what could have been.” News first broke of the couple’s reported nuptials in Aug. 2022, however, she did not confirm the news until months later. Rita showed off her massive emerald engagement ring during a Feb. 2023 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Rita and Taika have been linked since April 2021.