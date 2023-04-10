Madonna Dons Bunny Ears With Kids David, 17, & Mercy, 17, & Shares Pics From Her Easter Celebration

Madonna, 64, really got into the Easter spirit with her children this year. The famous singer, her 17-year-olds David Banda and Mercy James, and her 10-year-old twins Stelle and Estere Ciccone, all wore matching pink and white bunny ears in a cute group selfie that Madonna shared to her Instagram Stories on the holiday. Madonna braided her auburn hair and wore a black hoodie sweatshirt with a colorful floral pattern on the front. The four kids gathered around their adopted mom and happily smiled for the selfie.

Madonna showed her fans how the rest of the family Easter celebration went on her Instagram Stories. She snapped pictures of her kids participating in an Easter Egg hunt that was won by her daughters. She also included photos of David and Mercy dancing in the kitchen, someone dressed in an inflatable Easter Bunny costume, and her French bulldog Gypsy, who donned his own pair of blue bunny ears.

Madonna’s two eldest children, daughter Lourdes Leon, 26, and son Rocco Ritchie, 22, were absent from their mom’s Easter party. Madonna shares Lourdes with fitness trainer Carlos Leon and Rocco with director Guy Ritchie. The “Material Girl” singer adopted her four other children (David, Mercy, Stelle, and Estere) from Malawi, Africa.

Madonna’s family recently experienced a tragedy when her brother Anthony Ciccone died at the age of 66 in February. A day after Anthony passed, Madonna posted a tribute to her brother on Instagram. “Thank you for blowing my mind as a young girl and introducing me to Charlie Parker, Miles David, Buddhism, Taoism, Charles Bukowski, Richard Brautigan, Jack Kerouac, expansive thinking outing the box. You planted many important seeds,” she wrote, alongside a throwback photo.

Anthony was one of Madonna’s seven siblings. After he passed away, PEOPLE reported via a source that Anthony had struggles, which affected his relationships with his entire family, including Madonna. The insider said, “They were all there for him and despite being estranged, Madonna supported him in every way she could when he was willing to take the support. Family members including Madonna visited him while in his rehab facility as he declined these past few months.”