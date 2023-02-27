Madonna Breaks Silence On Her Brother Anthony Ciccone’s Death: ‘Thank You For Blowing My Mind’

Madonna reacted to her brother Anthony Ciccone‘s death on Instagram on Feb. 27. The 64-year-old singer posted a tribute to her sibling, who was 66 years old when he passed, by simply thanking him for being so amazing. “Thank you for blowing my mind as a young girl and introducing me to Charlie Parker, Miles David, Buddhism, Taoism, Charles Bukowski, Richard Brautigan, Jack Kerouac, expansive thinking outing the box. You planted many important seeds,” she captioned a sepia throwback photo, which you can see below.

News of Anthony’s death was announced by Madonna’s brother-in-law, Joe Henry. Joe, who is married to Madonna’s sister Melanie Ciccone, posted a black-and-white photo of Anthony on Feb. 26 and revealed the tragic news to the world. “My brother-in-law, Anthony Gerard Ciccone, exited this earthly plane last evening,” Joe wrote. “I’ve known him since I was 15, in the spring of our lives in Michigan so many years now gone. As brother Dave Henry (who took this photograph) notes here, Anthony was a complex character; and god knows: we tangled in moments, as true brothers can.”

Joe continued, “But I loved him, and understood him better than I was sometimes willing to let on. But trouble fades; and family remains— with hands reached across the table. Farewell, then, brother Anthony. I want to think the god your blessed mother (and mine) believed in has her there, waiting to receive you. At least for today, no one shall dissuade me from this vision.”

Anthony was one of Madonna’s seven siblings. After he passed away, PEOPLE reported via a source that Anthony had struggles, which affected his relationships with his entire family, including Madonna. The insider said, “They were all there for him and despite being estranged, Madonna supported him in every way she could when he was willing to take the support. Family members including Madonna visited him while in his rehab facility as he declined these past few months.”

Madonna and her siblings grew up in Michigan. Her mother, Madonna Louise, died from breast cancer in 1963, when Madonna was only five years old.