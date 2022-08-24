Madonna’s Daughters: Everything To Know About Her 4 Girls

Madonna, 64, may be on the most iconic pop singers in history, but she’s also a mother of six! The talented star has two sons, including Rocco, 22, and David, 16, and four daughters, including Lourdes, 25, Mercy, 16, and 10-year-old twins Stella and Estere. Although she’s close with all of her children, the “Ray of Light” crooner has a special bond with her four girls and it has showed over the years.

Lourdes

Lourdes Leon was born to Madonna and her ex Carlos Leon on Oct. 14, 1996. The oldest child of the “Vogue” creator has followed in her footsteps when it comes to being in the spotlight. She has pursued a career in modeling and with her mom-like looks and inspirational confidence, she has become quite a success. The beauty has modeled for big brand names like Versace and Savage X Fenty and has appeared in numerous fashion shows.

She also studied dance at the SUNY Purchase dance conservatory after transferring there from the University of Michigan. Having a famous and powerful mother gave her the opportunity to collaborate with her to launch a beauty and fashion line for Macy’s called Material Girl. Her runway debut was in 2018.

Mercy

Mercy James is Madonna’s second oldest daughter. She was born in 2006 and adopted from Malawi in 2009. Although she hasn’t been in the spotlight like her older sister Lourdes, her doting mom sometimes shares snippets of her life on social media, and she seems to have an interest in sports. For her 15th birthday, she went to a skate park and seemed to have a great time. In 2016, Madonna also revealed that she won medals for gymnastics competitions.

For her 14th birthday, Madonna brought Mercy on stage with her in Portugal and she got to feel a glimpse of the fame. The teen has also been photographed attending various events with her mom, like the one in the pic above, and she always looks happy and content while posing on red carpets.

Stella & Estere

Stella and Estere are twins and Madonna’s youngest daughters. They were born in 2012 and adopted from Malawi in 2017. Since they’re still young, they aren’t publicly seen very much, but do make occasional cameos on their mom’s Instagram page. They often wear matching outfits and have had several fun-filled birthday parties, which Madonna has shared photos of. Like their older sister, Mercy, they also seem to like to dance. In a 2022 video, they busted some moves to Missy Elliot‘s song “Pass That Dutch” and didn’t miss a beat in their oversized tees, baggy pants, and sneakers.