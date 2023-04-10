Allison Holker & Her Kids Celebrate Easter As A Family 4 Months After tWitch’s Death

Allison Holker and her children celebrated their first Easter without her husband Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who died by suicide last year. Allison, 35, took to Instagram on the April 9 holiday and shared pictures of her son Maddox, 7, and daughter Zaia, 3, enjoying an Easter egg hunt outside. Both kids held pails full of Easter eggs and had big smiles on their faces. Allison, who is also mom to daughter Weslie, 14, who was tWitch’s adopted daughter, captioned her post, “HAPPY EASTER from my babies 🐰🐥.”

This was Allison’s first Easter since the death of her husband. tWitch, who was famous for being the DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, died by suicide on December 13. He was 40. Shortly after his death, Allison took to her Instagram to share an emotional tribute to him with a selfie of the two of them. “My ONE and ONLY Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much,” she wrote.

Since tWitch’s passing, Allison has occasionally shared photos and other tributes to her late husband on her social media. She’s also posted some sweet footage with her three children, including a group shot of Allison with her three kids together on March 3. Alongside the image, Allison wrote out an emotional message to her kids about how they’ve all been so strong in the wake of tWitch’s death.

“My loves we are stronger than you could ever imagine” the former Dancing with the Stars pro said. “And we will stand strong together as a unit, and find the courage to hold each other up. I will be here for you every step of the way through the highs and lows, the ups and the downs. I will protect and I will guide, I will be a listening ear, a shoulder to cry on, I will have mom jokes ready for when you need a good laugh. The love and light inside our hearts will still shine. I love you forever and always. Mommy.”

Twitch’s cause of death was officially ruled as a “gunshot wound to the head,” according to the coroner’s report. His funeral was held at Forest Lawn Cemetery on Jan. 4, among close family and friends, including Allison and their kids.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.