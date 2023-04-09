‘American Idol’ Recap: The Judges Reveal The First Set Of Top 24 Contestants

After the grueling first two rounds of Hollywood Week, it’s time for American Idol’s Showstoppers round. It’s the most intense part of the competition so far. After another performance, the judges have to narrow the singers down to the top 24 in the Final Judgment.

Kaeyra is up first for Final Judgment. For her Showstoppers performance, she brings out her bass and rocks out to “River” by Bishop Briggs. After this electric performance, the judges put her in the top 24. She’s officially the first contestant of the season to make the cut!

Warren Peay is next. He decides to not perform “Whipping Post” by The Allman Brothers Band with his guitar. He thinks his performance went well because of the crowd’s performance. “He looks natural without it,” Luke Bryan says. Warren’s headed to the top 24!

After a dramatic duets round, Nutsa takes a moment to apologize to Katy Perry and tells her side of the story. Nutsa really turns it out in Showstoppers with her rendition of “Proud Mary” by Tina Turner. “That last performance was so spectacular,” Katy says. Nutsa is going into the top 24!

Adin Boyer performs “Viva La Vida” by Coldplay for Showstoppers. Lionel tells Adin that he has great stage presence, but his vocal performance is not as strong as the class he’s in. However, all the judges think Adin has a place in this business. While Adin doesn’t make the top 24, Lionel says he wants to write a song with Adin.

Michael Williams stumbles a bit during Showstoppers with his performance of “Angels Like You” by Miley Cyrus. “It wasn’t the best song for him,” Katy says. Despite the struggle, Michael is still moving on to the top 24. “We really believe in you,” Katy tells him.

PJAE and Malik Heard are both brought into the room with the judges. After their Showstoppers performances, the judges can’t decide between them. They bring back the sing-off so they can make a final decision. They both perform “everything i wanted” by Billie Eilish. After intense deliberations, the judges announce PJAE and Malik have both made the top 24. The judges tell Malik they moved someone else out of the competition for him.

Wé Ani stands out with her performance of “Ain’t No Way” by Aretha Franklin. “That’s a star right there,” Lionel says. She’s going into the top 24. Zachariah Smith goes all out for his Showstoppers performance of Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now.” Luke says after the performance, “He might’ve just won the damn thing.” The judges love the growth Zachariah’s had, so he’s moving on to the top 24.

Platinum Ticket holder Kaylin Hedges doesn’t really shine with her performance of Seal’s “Kiss From A Rose.” Unfortunately, Kaylin does not make the top 24. Fellow Platinum Ticket winner Tyson Venegas is shocked over Kaylin going home. During Showstoppers, Tyson struggles a bit under the pressure and forgets some of the lyrics. Katy brings up that he didn’t do so hot in Showstoppers, but they think he’s destined for the top 10. For now, he’s made the top 24!

Haven Madison sings Sia’s “Bird Set Free” for her Showstoppers performance. The judges admit that the performance wasn’t as good as her original songs, but they see her going very far in the competition. She’s in the top 24!

Fire’s American Idol journey hasn’t been easy. Despite her lively performance of Duffy’s “Mercy,” Fire doesn’t make the top 24. “I just feel like I needed this more than a lot of people,” she says through tears. Lucy Love has a minor slip-up during her Showstoppers performance, but she shines throughout the rest of her run. The judges know she has a voice, so Lucy is going into the top 24.

Paige Anne makes the decision to perform her Showstoppers song from her hotel room because she doesn’t feel great. She wows with her rendition of “California Dreamin'” by The Mamas & The Papas. Megan Danielle dazzles with her performance of Lady Gaga’s “Always Remember Us This Way.” Paige and Megan are brought in together. The judges put them to the test with an Adele sing-off. Paige goes first and dazzles the judges, but Megan’s performance and the final decision will be revealed in Monday’s episode.